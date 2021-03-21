Timex Doubles Down On Retro Chic With M79 'Coke' Automatic Watch

Practicality and style in one affordable timepiece.
Author:
Publish date:
timex-coke-m79

Timex continues its streak of hitting that sweet spot between functionality and versatile EDC style with the new "Coke" colorway for its Q Timex-inspired M79 line of automatic watches.

When the venerable Waterbury, CT-based watchmaker first reissued its Q Timex a couple of years ago it had an unexpected runaway hit on its hands. The stainless-steel, quartz-powered watches sold like hotcakes.  

timex-coke-m79-3

Timex had hit a nerve and has wisely stuck with the reissues of slick 70s styles as well as Q Timex-inspired new watches ever since. 

And the M79 is new, even though its automatic movement was once considered a relic of a bygone age of watchmaking. (That was before watchmakers began fine-tuning automatic movements to the point where they keep time just as well as their quartz counterparts.) 

So while this stainless-steel, red and black watch is an unapologetic nod at how the Q reissues took off for Timex, there are other key differences in the M79 model line besides movement.

timex-coke-m79-2

The Q Timex's 38 mm case size was a nice clap-back against the age of the chunky watch, embodied in part by the runaway popularity of competitors like Casio's stout, multi-featured G-Shocks. With the M79s Timex boosted the size to 40 mm and reduced the number of colorways--M79s come in the red and black "Coke" featured above as well as solid black and a blue and black "Batman" style. A fourth M79 carries the Batman color scheme but adds a cheeky cartoon of the Peanuts cartoon beagle Snoopy dressed as his superhero character, the Masked Marvel.

In a nod to the aesthetic appeal of automatic movements, M79 case backs are clear, so you can see the gleaming 21-jewel mechanical movement at work. Other details shared with the Q lineup include:

  • Day and date complication
  • Acrylic crystal
  • An easily-adjustable stainless steel clasp and bracelet
  • Water-resistant to 50 meters

The "Coke" and other M79 colorways all retail for $279. Get yours here before they're gone: Timex.com 

No image description

jim-carrey-ace-ventura-3-promo-1
Entertainment

'Ace Ventura 3' In The Works From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Writers

timex-coke-m79-promo
Style

Timex Doubles Down On Retro Chic With M79 'Coke' Automatic Watch

Arrera SD+ Promo
Rides

The Arrera SD+ Aims to Be World's Fastest Car With 1,800 HP

2022 Indian FTR Promo
Rides

2022 Indian Motorcycle FTR First Ride: A Savage Street Bike Fit for a Beginner

luxury ping pong table promo
Gear

This $24,000 Glass and Leather Ping Pong Table Elevates Any Game Room

Daniella Salvi Promo
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Daniella Salvi

Jake Paul Ben Askren Promo Split (1)
Sports

Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren: Who Ya Got?

Nasty Cherry Her Body Promo 2
Entertainment

Watch Nasty Cherry Heat Up New 'Her Body' Music Video

kanye-west-cropped-getty-images
News

How Kanye West's Yeezy Sneaker Brand Could Make Him 'Richest Black Man in U.S. History'