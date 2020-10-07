Timex's 1970s-Inspired M79 Automatic Watch Is a Black-Bezeled Beauty

The American watchmaker drops another 1979-era stunner that's both stylish and affordable.

Timex

Timex continues to deliver cool retro watch style at impressively affordable prices with the latest edition of the M79 Automatic, this one with a black-on-black bezel and dial.

Timex

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The release continues a trend that began with the Rolex-inspired "Pepsi" Q Timex 1979 in 2019, which saw additional colorways recently debut exclusively on Maxim.com.

The M79 has the same beloved shaped as the Q Timex 1979 Reissue, but its stainless steel case but sized up from 38 to 40mm. And instead of a battery-powered quartz movement, the M79 has a 21-jewel mechanical automatic movement.

Timex

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The only other major difference is the caseback, which features an exhibition window with a view of the timepiece's Japan-sourced metallic guts instead of a battery hatch. Both the M79 and Q Timex 1979 Reissue feature 50 meters of water resistance, domed acrylic crystal, luminant hands a date function, and a stainless steel band.

Timex

"By combining key design elements of our much-loved Q Timex 1979 Reissue with a workhorse automatic movement, we’re delivering something that squarely addresses the renaissance sweeping the watch industry today," the Timex blog reads. "A return to automatic and mechanical watchmaking, and a real appreciation for timepieces with presence, soul and character."

The Timex M79 Automatic is available in its new black colorway for $279 now online. If you prefer the original "Batman" black and blue version that debuted in early 2020, that's available for the same price here.