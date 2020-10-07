Timex's 1970s-Inspired M79 Automatic Watch Is a Black-Bezeled Beauty
Timex continues to deliver cool retro watch style at impressively affordable prices with the latest edition of the M79 Automatic, this one with a black-on-black bezel and dial.
The release continues a trend that began with the Rolex-inspired "Pepsi" Q Timex 1979 in 2019, which saw additional colorways recently debut exclusively on Maxim.com.
The M79 has the same beloved shaped as the Q Timex 1979 Reissue, but its stainless steel case but sized up from 38 to 40mm. And instead of a battery-powered quartz movement, the M79 has a 21-jewel mechanical automatic movement.
The only other major difference is the caseback, which features an exhibition window with a view of the timepiece's Japan-sourced metallic guts instead of a battery hatch. Both the M79 and Q Timex 1979 Reissue feature 50 meters of water resistance, domed acrylic crystal, luminant hands a date function, and a stainless steel band.
"By combining key design elements of our much-loved Q Timex 1979 Reissue with a workhorse automatic movement, we’re delivering something that squarely addresses the renaissance sweeping the watch industry today," the Timex blog reads. "A return to automatic and mechanical watchmaking, and a real appreciation for timepieces with presence, soul and character."
The Timex M79 Automatic is available in its new black colorway for $279 now online. If you prefer the original "Batman" black and blue version that debuted in early 2020, that's available for the same price here.