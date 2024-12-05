Timex & Huckberry Just Launched Another Awesomely Affordable Titanium Field Watch

Get yours while you can.

(Huckberry)

If you need rugged gear of any sort, it’s a safe bet to head to online men’s shop Huckberry. Add yet another highly durable, dependable watch to that list, as Huckberry and Timex just dropped another must-buy, field-ready timepiece at more-than-agreeable price.

(Huckberry)

The new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch channels both the go-anywhere mindset of Huckberry gear and the reliable, stylish timekeeping of the century-old American watchmaker. While it’s designed with a covetable list of hard-working specs, a new black dial gives it some utilitarian flair. And it’s a fitting holiday capstone to a year that started with the debut of a new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Field Watch, one that sold out in mere hours.

(Huckberry)

Many of the hallmarks that made the first Huckberry-exclusive Timex watch a fast seller are present in the new edition, including hard-wearing shock-resistant construction and a bead-blasted 41mm titanium case. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal tops off the clean, classic dial of the fairly priced Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch. The timepiece clocks in at just $375, a relative rarity among automatic titanium watches.

(Huckberry)

It’s certainly not all for show. The new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch boasts 200 meters of water resistance, plus custom branding on the screw-down crown. Its automatic winding rotor, visible through an exhibition caseback, gets the Timex wordmark treatment, while this tough-as-nails field watch is also built with an impressive 44-hour power reserve (another enviable feature in a sub-$400 watch). An olive green nylon strap plays nicely off the black dial, and the watch also comes with an easily changeable navy blue strap (two watches for the price of one, in effect).

(Huckberry)

Of the timepiece, Huckberry notes that it looked to make “this reissue sleeker than ever, and every bit as tough as its predecessor,” one that further follows on the heels of Timex heritage and its “long legacy of dependable timepieces.” In true Huckberry fashion, a very limited quantity of the Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch is available, so it’s surely worth acting quickly to secure a surefire wrist game upgrade.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.