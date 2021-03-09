Timex Unveils Stylish Retro Q Watch Models In Sleek New Colorways

Old-school cool.
L. M79 Automatic R: All-black Q Timex

Timex can be like the Rodney Dangerfield of watchmakers—they don't get enough respect from timepiece aficionados. 

Gold-toned Q Timex with blue dial

But Timex makes durable, reliable watches, and in the last couple of years they've begun what feels like a low-key reinvention directed at how their product is seen by the watch-buying public. The Q Timex line has been a big part of that, and this spring Timex is doubling down on the popular style with sharp-looking new color combinations as well an entirely new, Q Timex-inspired model, the M79 Automatic. 

The M79

The M79 looks like the other Qs in photos but Timex says it was inspired by their rebooted line of 70s-era quartz watches.

M79s come with stainless steel bands and a case in a red-black colorway. They run off a 21-jewel Japanese mechanical movement instead of quartz. The watch is a little larger than Qs, with a 40 mm case, and has an "exhibition" case back—meaning you can see the movement at work. Otherwise, it has many of the same features found in the model that inspired its creation.  

Along with the M79, Timex is revealing new looks in its Q Color Series, and they're some of the most striking yet. They include a black colorway with gray stainless steel band and case, a gold-toned band and case with a dark blue dial, and a slick-looking black finish case with a black dial and band.

The M79 and new Q Timex colorways all have day and date complications, luminous hands and indices, a domed acrylic crystal, and they're all water-resistant down to 50 meters.

Stainless steel and black watches in the Q Color Series retail for $179. The gold-toned version is priced at $189. The M79 is a bump up, with an MSRP of $279. The M79 will be available to purchase beginning March 16. The new Q colors drop March 24. 

Keep an eye on Timex.com; these sell out fast.

