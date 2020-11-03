Timex and Todd Snyder's Milano Watch Gets Colorblock Edition

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder and longtime brand partner Timex have created a sequel to the retro Art Deco Milano that first debuted in 2019 and got an XL revamp for the fall of 2020.

Instead of a unicolor dial, the Colorblock Milano's gets a two-tone scheme either black/turqoise or gold/burgundy. Like its predecessor, the watch features a Quartz movement, a stainless-steel case, a mineral glass crystal, a color-matched Red Wing leather strap, and glow-in-the-dark hands. The resulting accessory pairs well with sweater polos, bold patterned cardigans and boucle wool topcoats.

“When Timex’s Milan-based design director Giorgio Galli and I were working on the Deco Milano, I knew I wanted to create a series, a small family of art deco-inspired watches,” Snyder said in a statement. “For the second watch in the series, it needed to be something a little more graphic, a little bolder, but still done with the same case and the same movement.”

It sounds like other Timex x Todd Snyder Milano styles are on their way. The two brands already offer an extensive selection of collaborative baubles ranging from blacked out Timex Marlin to an exclusive new gold-tone take on the popular Q Timex 1979 Reissue.

The Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock is available to purchase for $128 online now.