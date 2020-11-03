Timex and Todd Snyder's Milano Watch Gets Colorblock Edition

It's a stylish throwback timepiece that anyone can afford.
Author:
Publish date:
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano (1)

Todd Snyder and longtime brand partner Timex have created a sequel to the retro Art Deco Milano that first debuted in 2019 and got an XL revamp for the fall of 2020.

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano (2)

Instead of a unicolor dial, the Colorblock Milano's gets a two-tone scheme either black/turqoise or gold/burgundy. Like its predecessor, the watch features a Quartz movement, a stainless-steel case, a mineral glass crystal, a color-matched Red Wing leather strap, and glow-in-the-dark hands. The resulting accessory pairs well with sweater polos, bold patterned cardigans and boucle wool topcoats. 

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano (1)

“When Timex’s Milan-based design director Giorgio Galli and I were working on the Deco Milano, I knew I wanted to create a series, a small family of art deco-inspired watches,” Snyder said in a statement. “For the second watch in the series, it needed to be something a little more graphic, a little bolder, but still done with the same case and the same movement.” 

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano (3)

It sounds like other Timex x Todd Snyder Milano styles are on their way. The two brands already offer an extensive selection of collaborative baubles ranging from blacked out Timex Marlin to an exclusive new gold-tone take on the popular Q Timex 1979 Reissue

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano (2)

The Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock is available to purchase for $128 online now. 

No image description

Ariana Grande Positions Promo
Entertainment

Ariana Grande's Election-Themed 'Positions' Hits No. 1: Watch The Video Here

Pagani Huayra Roadster Promo
Rides

Behind the Wheel of The Completely Insane $2.4 Million Pagani Huayra Roadster

elon-musk-spacex-GettyImages-494548551
News

SpaceX Starlink Internet Service Is Giving Users Incredible Download Speeds

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano Promo
Style

Timex and Todd Snyder's Milano Watch Gets Colorblock Edition

Nike Concepts Turdunken Promo
Style

The Nike 'TurDUNKen' Is a Tasty Take on the SB Dunk High

Ares Project S1 Spyder Promo
Rides

The Ares S1 Project Spyder Is a Roofless, 715-HP Hypercar

apple-airpods-pro-1
Gear

Apple Will Now Replace Your Crackling AirPods for Free

jason-bourne-clips-promo.jpg
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in November

zodiac-promo-hero
Style

Zodiac Collabs With Timeless Luxury For Limited Edition 'Blackout' Super Sea Wolf GMT