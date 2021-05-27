Todd Snyder Celebrates 10 Years with Revamped Moscot Sunglasses

Updated Moscot shades kick off 2021's 10th anniversary collabs.
todd snyder moscot

10 years in business is an accomplishment worth celebrating, especially in the shifting sands of the menswear world. On that note, award-winning menswear designer Todd Snyder is kicking things off the right way, teaming up with eyewear maker Moscot on the new Todd Snyder x Moscot 10th Anniversary Nomad Sunglasses.

The partnership revamps the Moscot Zilch Sunglasses, a personal favorite and a staple in Snyder’s own eyewear collection. The name is fitting for another reason, too: Snyder’s well-appointed NoMad flagship is a beacon for menswear aficionados, and the name also calls to mind globetrotting trips we’ve been dreaming of for months on end.

The great news is, the crisp and timeless Nomad Sunglasses should fit right in just about anywhere in the world. Snyder worked directly with Zach Moscot, the fifth generation of the family to run the famed eyewear business, to get the details just right. The sunglasses, which retail for $325, are made from premium Italian acetate and channel modern, sporty vibes.

Engraved details at the temple nod to both brands, while four frame and lens color combos offer up choices for every discerning fan of Snyder’s work.

It’s fitting that the sunglasses would also work seamlessly with a wide range of Snyder menswear, including the brand’s Dylan Jacket and modern tailoring in equal measure.

Snyder isn’t stopping just at eyewear, though: Throughout the rest of the year, Snyder plans to collaborate with other personal favorites and flagship store mainstays, including Timex, Alden and Birdwell Beach Britches. If the celebratory results are as stylish as these sunglasses, consider us sold on picking up plenty of new Todd Snyder gear. 

