The Todd Snyder Q Timex Bracelet is The Latest Addition To 1970s-Style Watch Series

The Todd Snyder Q Timex Bracelet is the latest retro-minded Q Timex from the affordable heritage watchmaker. Snyder, the New York designer-turned-zeitgeisty men's lifestyle brand, collaborated with Timex on the quartz movement timepiece from the popular Q Timex division, a 1970s-style series that has seen previous releases quickly sell out online.

The Q Timex Bracelet is a sporty recreation of the original Q Timex watch, but with a modern 38mm stainless steel case, blacked-out dial with crosshair detailing, and a steel bezel instead of the two-tone bezels seen on previous Q Timex releases. The water-resistant to 50 meters timepiece also features a chunky steel link bracelet with clasp closure, diver-inspired rotating top ring, luminant hands, day/date feature, and a battery hatch on the caseback.

“Of all the vintage timepieces I’ve studied and loved, this one really reminds me of the watches my dad used to wear,” Snyder said in a statement. “When I saw it in the Timex archives in Milan, it captured a nostalgic moment in time while also feeling so modern and relevant for right now – a true classic.”

The latest in the long-running collaboration between Snyder and Timex, the Todd Snyder + Q Timex Bracelet retails for an approachable $179, and is available now exclusively at www.toddsnyder.com.