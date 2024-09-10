Todd Snyder Returns To NYFW With Spring 2025 ‘Villa America’ Collection

Menswear titan Snyder held his first NYFW runway show in nearly five years.

(Todd Snyder)

The face of American menswear is changing yet again, led by (arguably) the country’s top designer. Todd Snyder’s new spring collection, which debuted over the weekend, marked a return to form in the Big Apple for the veteran and speaks to casual, easygoing luxury in tailoring and elsewhere.

(Todd Snyder)

With his Spring 2025 ‘Villa America’ Collection, Snyder’s looks just graced the runway for the first time in nearly five years, indicating a new direction for American fashion. Snyder just debuted a new fall denim collection for a more immediate, more rugged wardrobe upgrade, but the latest line from the former J. Crew and Ralph Lauren designer indicates more luxurious fare on the horizon.

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder drew inspiration from ” an American expatriate on the French Riviera in the 1920s,” complete with a “chic, unhurried and creative lifestyle” brought forward into the modern era via elegant tailoring, knitwear, trousers and shirting that wouldn’t look out of place on the coast next summer.

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder debuted the collection at Le Rock at Rockefeller Center, where the designer also operates a well-trafficked, well-outfitted store showcasing a full lineup of refined, versatile Americana classics. And if Snyder’s latest designs are any indication, spring and summer tailoring next year will look effortlessly cool while boasting plenty of pastel colors.

(Todd Snyder)

Of the 36-look collection, the designer spoke of his love of tailoring as “an exploration” for the modern man. “It’s a balancing act between having a style that’s relaxed, yet still sits elegantly. So, the suits are a mix of Anglo-American tailoring with the Milanese drape,” Snyder said. “This casual elegance has become one of my signatures when I create, and reminds me of what I love about being a designer.”

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder last showed in New York in the winter of 2020, prior to the coronvarius pandemic, and debuted a 70-plus-look collection earlier this year at Florence’s Pitti Uomo. Returning to New York City was something of a watershed moment, the designer noted. “New York has been my home for thirty years. It’s my inspiration. It’s my everything, and Rock Center is an iconic destination that brings the entire city together, ” Snyder said. “For my first show in New York in many years, I couldn’t think of a better place.”