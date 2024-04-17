Todd Snyder Spring Sale: Shop These Stylish Menswear Deals

T-shirts, denim, blazers and more at steep discounts.

(Todd Snyder)

There’s a song for every season when it comes to famed American menswear designer Todd Snyder, be it USA-made wool winter menswear or luxe Italian sneakers bearing his namesake. And since a new season calls for an evaluation of one’s wardrobe, shopping with savvy style (and savings) in mind is a must.

Enter the Todd Snyder Spring Sale, which delivers even deeper discounts than one might expect. And there’s an even deeper array of menswear from the award-winning designer up for the taking, from ultra-soft indigo T-shirts to expertly faded jeans, refined blazers and beach-ready swimwear.

There’s a time and place for those pieces (and more) in the months ahead, so put your hard-earned cash to work for you with spring style savings from a can’t-miss brand.

Todd Snyder Japanese Rayon Lounge Shirt

(Todd Snyder)

Equal parts suave and retro, this rayon shirt is buttery-soft, breezy and ready for beachside drinks or a rooftop soiree. It’s also nearly 70 percent off. $74, was $228

Todd Snyder Montauk Swim Shorts

(Todd Snyder)

Beach season will be here before you know it, as will high tide, so it pays to save on some vibrant board shorts that blend sporty and refined appeal. $44, was $118

Todd Snyder Italian Peak Lapel Hopsack Sportcoat

(Todd Snyder)

Not every spring and summer occasion calls for laidback, beach-ready attire. When duty calls, a crisp peak-lapel sportcoat breathes easily and pairs well with linen trousers, chinos or even light wash jeans. $234, was $698

Todd Snyder Slim Fit Stretch Light Wash Jeans

(Todd Snyder)

Speaking of light wash jeans, these breezy, broken-in jeans add some flair to a traditional sportcoat or wear very easily with a classic T-shirt. $74, was $158

Todd Snyder Bleached Indigo Slub Pocket Tee

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder takes traditional basics and elevates them above the pack, as seen with this handsome indigo pocket tee. It’ll make you rethink how you get dressed casually, and it’ll get even better with age. $79, was $108

Todd Snyder Italian Down Quilted Snap Bomber

(Todd Snyder)

We’re not all the way out of the woods yet when it comes to blustery weather, so this mountaineering-inspired jacket is a safe choice for the end of this season and the start of fall and winter. Foresight pays off in the fashion world. $154, was $428