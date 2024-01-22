Todd Snyder + Dehen Launch Rugged Collab Of Sweaters, Jackets, and Beanies

Jan 22, 2024
(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

Ever-prolific menswear designer Todd Snyder has launched another style collaboration—this time with Dehen Knitting Company, the Oregon-based brand known for their rugged outerwear.

The limited-edition, seven-piece capsule features Dehen’s classic jacket, sweater and beanie styles upgraded with Snyder’s earthy color choices of mocha and café con leche.

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

“I’ve long admired Dehen’s authenticity and commitment to craftsmanship.” Snyder said in a statement announcing the collab.

“They are still knitting their Made in The USA sweaters the same way they did nearly a century ago. And you can see details on their styles, including the N1 Deck Jacket, that make it feel like you’re getting a hand-me-down from The Greatest Generation.” 

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

The New York-based Snyder not only operates his own menswear brand, but has famously collaborated with the likes of Clarks Originals, Vans, Randolph aviators, Converse Jack Purcell and many more.

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

Here’s a closer look at the Todd Snyder x Dehen capsule:

Todd Snyder x Dehen Classic Cardigan

The Dehen business was built by knitting unique, heavyweight wool sweaters that withstood the test of time. Over a century later, Dehen is making their sweaters on the same vintage machines using tough, high-quality worsted wool. Their very first pieces were for collegiate athletes, and this Classic Cardigan takes its cues from a mid-century style. Available in Mocha and Café Con Leche. $345 Retail.

Todd Snyder x Dehen Motorcycle Sweater

An iconic style in the world of riding enthusiasts, it takes its inspiration from races of yore — but Dehen has created an all-new kind of classic, putting a spin on the traditional design. Made from a medium-weight worsted wool, this piece features knit-in stripes at the sleeves. The longer sleeves and waist are ribbed and designed to be tucked and folded in half; though you could certainly wear them casually bunched, too. Cozy, durable, and designed to keep you warm on the back of a bike, it’s a surprisingly easy-to-wear layer you’ll want on heavy rotation in your wardrobe.$325 Retail.

Todd Snyder x Dehen Varsity Leather Jacket

William Dehen built his business by knitting unique, heavyweight wool sweaters that withstood the test of time. Over a century later, Dehen is making their sweaters on the same vintage machines using tough, high-quality worsted wool. Their very first pieces were for collegiate athletes, and this Varsity Jacket takes its cues from mid-century styles. Vintage-inspired details include a heavy-duty wool body, premium leather sleeves, brown satin lining and a handy locker loop at the neck. The fit is classic, a little cropped but big enough for layering — both cool and timeless, it’s the perfect between-season layer. $595 Retail.

Todd Snyder x Dehen N1 Waxed Cotton Shearling Jacket

The influence of WWII on American culture is still alive and well today. Case in point: this special version of the naval N-1 Deck Jacket, designed in collaboration with the experts at Dehen. Constructed from a sturdy, waxed canvas outer shell and featuring a luxurious shearling lining, it represents the very best in military-inspired outerwear. The waxed finish is water-resistant, and the sheep hide interior is exceptionally plush; the sleeves are lined in a felted flannel, for easy on and off. Warmer and more substantial than anything in its class, this jacket is built to last a lifetime of wear and tear. Available in Mocha and Canvas. $1,295 Retail.

Todd Snyder x Dehen Knit Watch Cap

Stay warm in the face of winter’s chill, whether you’re out for a walk in the woods or running into the office. This beanie is knit from sturdy worsted wool for reliable warmth; the knit ensures it holds its shape well, but the natural fibers will stretch slightly over time. $60 Retail.

The Todd Snyder x Dehen 1920 Capsule isavailable now at ToddSnyder.com and select Todd Snyder retail locations.

