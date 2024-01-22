Todd Snyder + Dehen Launch Rugged Collab Of Sweaters, Jackets, and Beanies

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

Ever-prolific menswear designer Todd Snyder has launched another style collaboration—this time with Dehen Knitting Company, the Oregon-based brand known for their rugged outerwear.

The limited-edition, seven-piece capsule features Dehen’s classic jacket, sweater and beanie styles upgraded with Snyder’s earthy color choices of mocha and café con leche.

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

“I’ve long admired Dehen’s authenticity and commitment to craftsmanship.” Snyder said in a statement announcing the collab.

“They are still knitting their Made in The USA sweaters the same way they did nearly a century ago. And you can see details on their styles, including the N1 Deck Jacket, that make it feel like you’re getting a hand-me-down from The Greatest Generation.”

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

The New York-based Snyder not only operates his own menswear brand, but has famously collaborated with the likes of Clarks Originals, Vans, Randolph aviators, Converse Jack Purcell and many more.

(Todd Snyder x Dehen)

Here’s a closer look at the Todd Snyder x Dehen capsule: