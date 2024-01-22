Todd Snyder + Dehen Launch Rugged Collab Of Sweaters, Jackets, and Beanies
Ever-prolific menswear designer Todd Snyder has launched another style collaboration—this time with Dehen Knitting Company, the Oregon-based brand known for their rugged outerwear.
The limited-edition, seven-piece capsule features Dehen’s classic jacket, sweater and beanie styles upgraded with Snyder’s earthy color choices of mocha and café con leche.
“I’ve long admired Dehen’s authenticity and commitment to craftsmanship.” Snyder said in a statement announcing the collab.
“They are still knitting their Made in The USA sweaters the same way they did nearly a century ago. And you can see details on their styles, including the N1 Deck Jacket, that make it feel like you’re getting a hand-me-down from The Greatest Generation.”
The New York-based Snyder not only operates his own menswear brand, but has famously collaborated with the likes of Clarks Originals, Vans, Randolph aviators, Converse Jack Purcell and many more.
Here’s a closer look at the Todd Snyder x Dehen capsule:
Todd Snyder x Dehen Classic Cardigan
The Dehen business was built by knitting unique, heavyweight wool sweaters that withstood the test of time. Over a century later, Dehen is making their sweaters on the same vintage machines using tough, high-quality worsted wool. Their very first pieces were for collegiate athletes, and this Classic Cardigan takes its cues from a mid-century style. Available in Mocha and Café Con Leche. $345 Retail.
Todd Snyder x Dehen Motorcycle Sweater
An iconic style in the world of riding enthusiasts, it takes its inspiration from races of yore — but Dehen has created an all-new kind of classic, putting a spin on the traditional design. Made from a medium-weight worsted wool, this piece features knit-in stripes at the sleeves. The longer sleeves and waist are ribbed and designed to be tucked and folded in half; though you could certainly wear them casually bunched, too. Cozy, durable, and designed to keep you warm on the back of a bike, it’s a surprisingly easy-to-wear layer you’ll want on heavy rotation in your wardrobe.$325 Retail.
Todd Snyder x Dehen Varsity Leather Jacket
William Dehen built his business by knitting unique, heavyweight wool sweaters that withstood the test of time. Over a century later, Dehen is making their sweaters on the same vintage machines using tough, high-quality worsted wool. Their very first pieces were for collegiate athletes, and this Varsity Jacket takes its cues from mid-century styles. Vintage-inspired details include a heavy-duty wool body, premium leather sleeves, brown satin lining and a handy locker loop at the neck. The fit is classic, a little cropped but big enough for layering — both cool and timeless, it’s the perfect between-season layer. $595 Retail.
Todd Snyder x Dehen N1 Waxed Cotton Shearling Jacket
The influence of WWII on American culture is still alive and well today. Case in point: this special version of the naval N-1 Deck Jacket, designed in collaboration with the experts at Dehen. Constructed from a sturdy, waxed canvas outer shell and featuring a luxurious shearling lining, it represents the very best in military-inspired outerwear. The waxed finish is water-resistant, and the sheep hide interior is exceptionally plush; the sleeves are lined in a felted flannel, for easy on and off. Warmer and more substantial than anything in its class, this jacket is built to last a lifetime of wear and tear. Available in Mocha and Canvas. $1,295 Retail.
Todd Snyder x Dehen Knit Watch Cap
Stay warm in the face of winter’s chill, whether you’re out for a walk in the woods or running into the office. This beanie is knit from sturdy worsted wool for reliable warmth; the knit ensures it holds its shape well, but the natural fibers will stretch slightly over time. $60 Retail.
The Todd Snyder x Dehen 1920 Capsule isavailable now at ToddSnyder.com and select Todd Snyder retail locations.