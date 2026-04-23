Todd Snyder Teams With Timex For 1976 Lexington Watch Reissue

A ’70s-inspired stunner that was recently spotlighted at Snyder’s runway show.

(Timex)

You might say it’s a safe bet that when an accessory makes its mark on the Todd Snyder runway, it’s a keeper of sorts. That’s certainly the case with the new Timex x Todd Snyder 1976 Lexington Watch reissue, an elegant tank watch that’s now available at a highly affordable price point.

(Timex)

As first seen last year in the award-winning menswear designer’s latest Fashion Week launch, the mysterious timepiece now hits the market just in time for refined, chic spring and summer fashion moments aplenty. The watch (in its three variations) proved a worthy complement to the spring/summer 2026 Snyder runway collection, dubbed “La Buena Vida.”

(Timex)

As Timex and Todd Snyder note, “this timepiece captures an understated elegance that transcends decades,” as the duo notes that “watch face colors were pulled directly from Todd’s runway show: shades of khaki, butter yellow, and black inspired by the faded glamour of Havana in the 1950s and the swagger of Miami in the 1980s.”

(Timex)

The effort is an utterly impressive one, as Snyder sagely notes the watch design carries “a kind of sartorial ease,” and in crafting the first-ever rectangular watch for his ongoing Timex partnership, Snyder himself also noted “it has such a timeless design that it would look at home anytime between the Art Deco period to today’s Ivy style resurgence.”

(Timex)

Priced at a mere $169 and featuring an understated 21mm stainless steel case and 18mm lugs, the timepiece has proven as at home alongside a Todd Snyder knit polo as with the designer’s famed modern-era tailoring.

(Timex)

It’s, of course, far from the first time the iconic American menswear designer has scoured the Timex archives for collaborative timepiece inspiration, seen most classically and stylishly in the Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Dress Watch series. Across the past decade, Snyder has also teamed up with Timex to reissue racing-inspired watches, while Todd Snyder x Unimatic more recently saw the designer partner with the cult Italian brand on a more minimal-yet-rugged take on the field watch. And yet, the new Timex x Todd Snyder 1976 Lexington falls firmly in the middle of tasteful, fashion week-ready and retro-tinged style in spades.

(Timex)

Delivered with two black leather strap options and a handsome cream dial edition on a tan leather strap, the watch offers a slight alternative (at least, in terms of dial design) to another recent Timex 1976 Lexington reissue, one that more closely echoed a Cartier Tank style in matters of looks and numerals. The revered American watchmaker notes that “in addition to the new, exclusive colorways, Todd has redesigned the traditional Roman numerals to a more modern numeric style for improved legibility.” Consider it another winning watch partnership from two companies defining how the modern man should dress these days. To amplify your own wrist game, find the Timex x Todd Snyder 1976 Lexington Watch at Todd Snyder stores, as well as online now at Timex and Todd Snyder for $169.