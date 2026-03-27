This Timex Reissue Offers Cartier Tank Vibes For An Incredibly Affordable Price

This retro-inspired timepiece bears a striking resemblance to a classic Cartier.

(Timex)

There are wonders aplenty for budget-conscious watch enthusiasts within the Timex archives, and while there’s no clear frontrunner, the newTimex 1976 Lexington Reissue makes a serious claim as the company’s coolest dress watch yet.

(Timex)

Perhaps most notable is its clear design inspiration drawn from the utterly iconic Cartier Tank, long billed as “one of the world’s greatest watches,” with rectangular looks paying homage to Renault FT-17 tanks and a long lineage of appearing on the wrists of the planet’s most stylish people. The Timex 1976 Lexington Reissue nods to that heritage in pleasing fashion, and for a much lower price tag than its clear predecessor (a positive for watch enthusiasts and those on the hunt for a truly distinctive dress timepiece).

(Timex)

The latest impressive Timex reissue clocks in at a mere $149 and features a suitably subtle 21mm case, with looks taken “straight from the style playbook of the 1970s,” the American watchmaker said. It’s a change of pace on the heels of recent releases like the Timex Snoopy “Joe Cool” Marlin Chronograph or the racing-inspired elegance and performance of its Timex Waterbury Heritage Chrono, which both offered sport-inspired utility. The Connecticut company notes that the new Lexington Reissue expertly “captures the understated elegance of the decade’s dress wear,” complete with a vertically brushed silver tone dial and refined, elongated Roman numeral hour markings.

(Timex)

Finished with a reliable Timex quartz analog movement, the stainless steel case is topped with a raised flat crystal, while its textured crocodile-grain leather strap is another handsome, crisp touch for the ultimate in tailored, confident style. The watch has pedigree in spades, at least among Reddit-inclined watch enthusiasts, Gear Patrol notes, as a 1976 Timex Cavatina (technically a women’s dress watch) made its debut.

(Timex)

The Timex motif and “Watchmakers Est. 1854” appear on the caseback, within the Timex logo set within a burst of light. With tasteful retro looks and a design that punches above its weight in terms of highly accessible luxury looks, Timex notes that the latest Lexington Reissue is at once “confident yet understated,” with ultra-premium looks “designed for moments when every detail matters.” It’s nearly impossible to find that sentiment in the watch world for under $150, but consider the newest from Timex a resounding success for your wrist game.