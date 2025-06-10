Todd Snyder Upgrades Sperry Top-Sider & CVO Sneaker With Limited-Edition Release

A luxe, modern update of two classic deck shoes.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Menswear designer Todd Snyder is once again setting sail with Sperry—this time for an elevated take on the heritage footwear brand’s iconic Top-Sider and CVO sneaker. Snyder’s latest collaboration is anchored by an elegant update of Sperry’s Authentic Original, aka the Top-Sider boat shoe that’s been a staple of preppie style for generations. Handsomely constructed from luxe aniline leather in a buttery tan or deep black with a sheepskin leather lining, they feature a rugged Vibram sole designed to deliver enhanced grip everywhere from the boat deck to rain-slickened streets. Much like Snyder and Sperry’s previous boat shoe collab in suede, the leather limited editions are an eye-catching upgrade from Sperry’s regular Top-Siders, and are expected to develop a rich patina over time.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

They retain the stylistic DNA of the classic Top-Sider while showcasing a noticeably more substantial construction and an elegant, minimalist look. There’s no sailboat logo next to the laces, no “Sperry Top-Sider” emblazoned on the heel, no metal around the eyelets. The latest special-edition iteration of the beloved deck shoe is heavier, cleaner-looking and generally feels more expensive than a regular Top-Sider. That upscale status is further signified by the “Sperry by Todd Snyder” custom collector’s box that the shoes arrive in, along with a matching drawstring dust bag.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

The new Sperry x Todd Snyder drop also includes Snyder’s update of the original non-slip deck shoe, the Circular Vamp Oxford, or CVO, which happens to be celebrating its 90th anniversary. The Snyder version refurbishes the classic sneaker with weatherproof British Ventile fabric in black or cream in a nod to both its nautical heritage and military roots, and further modernizes the silhouette with a raised and rubberized gum sole and a double-layered upper. The boat-ready sneakers also feature razor-cut wave siping etched into the rubber outsole, a canvas lining and a heel pull-tab for easier on/off access.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

“Designing this collection was a chance to honor a brand that’s been a staple in my wardrobe for decades,” Snyder said in a statement announcing his latest collaboration. “Sperry’s 90-year legacy—rooted in authenticity, innovation, and Americana—gave us the perfect foundation to build upon. I wanted to respect that tradition while introducing thoughtful updates that reflect today’s more refined, yet relaxed, approach to dressing—elevating something classic and utilitarian through design and craftsmanship.”

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Jonathan Frankel, President of Sperry, added: “Great collaborations are born from exceptional partnerships, and Todd Snyder has proven to be an invaluable partner for Sperry. We’re thrilled to see two of our most beloved silhouettes reimagined through his distinctive lens. For this second collaboration, we focused on intentional craftsmanship, from premium leather to the modern Vibram sole. Every detail reflects our commitment to quality and innovation. Todd is the perfect partner to showcase Sperry’s iconic styles in a modern way. We hope to continue building on this relationship in future seasons.”

The Sperry x Todd Snyder collection launches June 12 on ToddSnyder.com and Sperry.com and at all Todd Snyder retail locations. The Sperry x Todd Snyder Authentic Original is available for $230 in black and tan, while the Sperry x Todd Snyder CVO Sneaker is available for $120 in black and cream.