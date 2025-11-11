Todd Snyder X UNIMATIC Just Dropped Another Ultra-Stylish Watch Collab

The famed menswear designer puts his spin on the Modello Quattro U4 GMT Watch.

(Todd Snyder)

There’s an eye-catching appeal to the most carefully crafted parts of an ensemble, right down to your wrist game: American designer Todd Snyder knows this all too well, and he’s lent that keen eye to another exclusive collaboration with Italian watchmakers UNIMATIC.

(Todd Snyder)

The award-winning, Iowa-born designer first teamed up with the crisply designed, minimalist Italian watchmaker as recently as this past March, and the second round of Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC watches promises just as much sleek-yet-rugged blend of form and function as the covetable first edition.

(Todd Snyder)

While the first round focused on a blacked-out UNIMATIC Modello Tre U3FB-TS (a watch that sold out in mere minutes), the second undertaking puts the spotlight on the UNIMATIC Modello Quattro U4 GMT. This time around, the ever-versatile and performance-minded fixed bezel chronograph Modello Quattro U4 is the main focus of Snyder and UNIMATIC’s considerable design acumen, boasting a diving range down to 1,000 feet and the ability to traverse the globe (when not on one’s wrist) in a shockproof and waterproof carrying case.

(Todd Snyder)

Boasting a nicely sized 40mm stainless steel case, lucky customers can pick from either a cream or blacked-out edition, each featuring a matching dial in tandem with a textured suede strap. The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC Modello Quattro U4 GMT will very likely prove just as difficult to find in a mad dash to upgrade your holiday wrist game: Just 250 units of each are available at the accessible price of $998, starting this morning.

(Todd Snyder)

Perhaps most compelling is the watch’s use of a highly functional, globetrotting-approved NH34A automatic GMT movement within, a movement that’s accurate within a 60-second range each day while boasting a 41-hour power reserve.

(Todd Snyder)

Of the first collaboration, Snyder noted that the company’s crisp, versatile watches had a sense of effortless cool that fit well into his seasonal mood boards (and compelling lifestyle traversing the globe). “I first discovered UNIMATIC a few years ago on Pinterest — I’m an obsessive Pinterest user. I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible.’” Snyder said in March. “I started incorporating UNIMATIC into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing. When I finally met Giovanni and Simone from UNIMATIC, I knew — this was the watch.”

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder appears right on the money this time around with two new editions via the jealousy-inducing Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC Modello Quattro U4 GMT partnership: Cop yours online at Todd Snyder now before stock runs out.