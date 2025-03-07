Todd Snyder & UNIMATIC Launch Luxe Italian-Made Watch Collab

A beautifully blacked-out timepiece that’s limited to 100 units.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder’s penchant for stellar taste spans a number of categories beyond just luxurious sportswear and tailoring: A statement-making wristwatch is a fine finishing touch, and the new Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC timepiece drives home that point handsomely.

(Todd Snyder)

The limited-edition Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC Modello Tre U3FB-TS is far from the New York City designer’s first foray into the watch world, as Snyder has teamed up with Timex for a number of years on a series of highly affordable, ultra-refined dress watches. It is, however, the J. Crew and Ralph Lauren alum’s first partnership with the industrially minded Italian watchmakers at UNIMATIC, a cult favorite watchmaker that’s made waves in its first decade in business (including innovative collaborations with the likes of Hodinkee).

(Todd Snyder)

The partnership sees Snyder honing his keen eye for design alongside UNIMATIC co-founders Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato. And while global fashion trends tend to pop up in person, Snyder found the Italian watchmakler online, he said. “I first discovered UNIMATIC a few years ago on Pinterest — I’m an obsessive Pinterest user. I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible.’” Snyder said. “I started incorporating UNIMATIC into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing. When I finally met Giovanni and Simone from UNIMATIC, I knew — this was the watch.”

(Todd Snyder)

Just 100 individually numbered units of the accessible, $718 VK64 meca-quartz movement-powered watch are available. The prospect of snagging this rugged, field-and-sea-approved, water-resistant dive timepiece should prove plenty alluring. The watch builds off a crisp black case with a dark olive “reverse panda” dial featuring stone-colored sub-dials, and is billed by the company as the “pinnacle of both Todd’s sharp aesthetic eye and UNIMATIC’s precision watch-making, all contained with one exceptionally handsome timepiece.”

(Todd Snyder)

Hits of Todd Snyder’s signature international orange stand out cleanly on the sub-dials, which also pairs nicely with another Snyder signature: A deep, rich olive found in the seatbelt NATO strap. Choosing those two signature colors made perfect sense for the designer, he said.

(Todd Snyder)

“For this collaboration, I set out to design something special for those who appreciate modern craftsmanship,” Snyder noted, adding that “the black case was my foundation, but I knew it needed my signature Snyder olive and a bold pop of orange.

The designer, also recently named the creative director of Woolrich Black Label, noted that the “watch is a reflection of my style. I have to say, it’s my favorite watch…and I have a lot of watches.” With just a select number of timepieces available, odds are the new Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC timepiece will sell quickly: For now, it can be found online at Todd Snyder, as well as Todd Snyder locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Keep your eyes peeled for a surefire wrist game upgrade this season.