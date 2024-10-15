Todd Snyder Just Dropped His First Woolrich Black Label Collaboration

Marking the prolific designer’s debut as creative director of the storied outdoor brand.

(Todd Snyder)

Updating heritage classics for the modern age can prove tricky, but in the hands of Todd Snyder, nothing is too far out of reach. The award-winning American designer just debuted his first collection as the creative director of Woolrich Black Label, and it arrives in the nick of time for absurdly cool seasonal style.

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder, who lately returned to the runway at New York Fashion Week, debuted as creative director of the premium, new Woolrich Black Label with a January show at menswear haven Pitti Uomo. Now, those coveted styles are hitting shelves, and there’s plenty of rugged luxury to go around.

(Todd Snyder)

The 65-piece collection splits into two different lines, each honoring the heritage of Woolrich while incorporating modern flourishes. The Heritage line boasts, for instance, a plaid shirt in the company’s instantly recognizable black-and-red, yet this time it’s done in super-soft Italian cashmere.

(Todd Snyder)

The Technical offering, on the other hand, features full-length parkas (among other options) made from advanced material like drip-dyed nylon. Snyder noted the Technical line gave him the chance to focus on “clothing that can handle the demands of the great outdoors and be the statement pieces in a city wardrobe.”

(Todd Snyder)

For the award-winning designer, working with Woolrich was a way to tap into his Midwest roots, the Iowa-born creative said. “It felt very fresh to start with outdoor styles and then refresh them in more modern silhouettes and premium fabrics,” Snyder said of the Heritage Collection specifically. “I wore Woolrich as a kid, and so transforming their iconic pieces into styles for the modern adventurer was a dream come true.”

(Todd Snyder)

The brand noted that the refined-yet-functional collection is “high-performance enough for serious outdoor use, but refined enough for city dwellers.” The end result isn’t unlike much of the menswear Snyder has released as of late, blending luxe Italian suiting with more casual options, like a new fall denim collection, among other ultra-stylish selections.

(Todd Snyder)

The enviable collection is available exclusively in North America as well as online via Todd Snyder. For those who want to select their next prized Woolrich parka in person, the offering can be found at Snyder’s four New York locations, plus The Grove in Los Angeles, The Superette in Boston and Chicago’s The Townhouse.

(Todd Snyder)

There might not be a more fresh yet historically inclined fall and winter menswear collection on the market right now than Todd Snyder’s first for Woolrich, and that alone is worthy of a shoulder season upgrade. Future iterations of Woolrich Black Label now have a high bar to clear.