Tod’s & Lamborghini Just Launched The Ultimate Driving Loafers

Put the pedal to metal in truly luxe style.

(Tod's)

Sliding behind the wheel of a lightning-fast Lamborghini is a driving experience unlike any other, with unparalleled precision at every turn. Your footwear should accordingly follow suit, since every second counts, and that’s now easier than ever with the debut of the seriously sleek Tod’s For Lamborghini footwear collection.

(Lamborghini)

The partnership seems a perfect match, bringing together two storied Italian brands with a distinct shared heritage of luxury and craftsmanship.

(Tod’s)

“Vision and passion, with a relentless commitment to technological research and innovation, are fundamental qualities shared by both, defining new boundaries of Italian style with this partnership,” the automaker said in an announcement.

(Lamborghini)

Accordingly, the partnership debuted not at an auto conference but at preeminent luxury fashion trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence, where two men’s and women’s collection styles received a star-studded introduction.

(Lamborghini)

On display were a luxe collaboration sneaker, plus a Lambo-centric update of the iconic Tod’s Gommino (already a must-have for anyone who loves stylish loafers).

World-class hand-cut and stitched leather make up the Gommino, further accented by distinct pebbled bottoms that match each upper.

(Tod’s)

Sleek Lamborghini sports cars provided the inspiration for the updated Gommino, with nods to the legendary brand’s famed yellow-meets-black signature color scheme, plus tubular banding for a further jolt of auto inspiration.

(Tod’s)

The new Tod’s For Lamborghini sneakers also fuse the classic style of a crisp white leather sneaker with eye-catching design details only Lamborghini can provide.

For instance, the sharp white of the court leather sneaker is offset by an Automobili Lamborghini logo insert. They also feature a driving loafer-inspired pebbled back heel.

(Lamborghini)

With such a keen eye for detail and a hyper-focus on luxe materials and next-level performance, it seems there’s plenty of road left to cover for Tod’s and Lamborghini in future partnerships.

Plans call for leather goods and clothing from the two storied brands, and the next offering can’t quite arrive soon enough.