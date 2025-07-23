Tom Brady Unveils Ultra-Complicated Jacob & Co. Timepiece At E1 Monaco Grand Prix

The $650,000 custom watch features Brady’s signature at 12 o’clock in place of the Jacob & Co. logo.

(Jacob & Co.)

Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Fox NFL commentator, and luxury watch collector Tom Brady showcased a custom-made, one-of-a-kind Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Tom Brady Edition timepiece while attending the E1 Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, where his Team Brady placed second in the all-electric boat race. This wildly exclusive, one-off timepiece creation marks a new pinnacle in horological complexity for the New York City-based luxury watchmaker.

(Jacob & Co.)

The customized Twin Turbo Furious—meticulously designed in tribute to the GOAT of NFL quarterbacks—represents Jacob & Co.’s wildest expression of mechanical ingenuity yet. Crafted from advanced, lightweight forged carbon, the timepiece is finished in a tonal black, white, and grey color scheme. A personal touch is incorporated into the dial: Brady’s distinctive signature replaces the traditional Jacob & Co. logo at the 12 o’clock position. A single, subtly placed ruby at the hour marker provides a discreet nod to his iconic jersey number. And a black rubber strap completes the piece.

The watch’s intricate mechanics draw direct inspiration from the world of high-performance racing, and it has been engineered for peak horological performance. At its heart lie twin triple-axis flying tourbillons, rotating in perfect synchrony beneath a wide-angle curved sapphire crystal. This curved crystal offers an unobstructed view of the intricate movement in constant action, a mesmerizing testament to the watch’s engineering prowess.

(Jacob & Co.)

Taking the advanced mechanics one step further, the timepiece houses a monopusher chronograph. This rare feature is paired with a unique pitboard time differential calculator, an innovation aimed at hardcore racing enthusiasts. This calculator allows for the precise comparison of up to five consecutive lap times, measuring every gain or loss down to the second.

(Jacob & Co.)

Adding to its acoustic distinction, the timepiece incorporates a Decimal Minute Repeater. This highly complex mechanism, activated on demand, strikes time using cathedral gongs that are nearly twice the length of standard rods. This extended length allows for a deeper, richer, and more intense sound, creating an auditory experience as refined as the visual one.

Brady is no stranger to the opulent creations of Jacob & Co. He has previously worn other extravagant and technically sophisticated pieces from the brand, including the Billionaire Mini Ashoka and the Caviar Tourbillon in Yellow Sapphires. The one-of-one Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Tom Brady Edition is priced at a decidedly exclusive $650,000. See it in action in the video below.