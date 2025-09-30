Tudor Debuts 1926 Luna, Its First-Ever Moonphase Watch

A release timed to the Mid-Autumn Festival and designed alongside the multi-talented Jay Chou.

(Tudor)

For your next dash of luxury wrist game inspiration, look instead to the skies: That’s what multi-faceted Swiss watchmaker Tudor did with its latest creation, a stunning example of a moonphase watch that breaks new ground for the company.

(Tudor)

Known for everything from military-approved field watches (like the Tudor Ranger) and the ultra-elegant Tudor Royal, plus the lightweight and impossibly sleek Tudor Pelagos FXD, the watchmaker hadn’t yet entered the world of moonphase watches. But the timing proved especially apt, with the Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival set to spring to life in Eastern tradition on October 6th, as the watchmaker notes the moon itself “symbolizes togetherness and the unity of family.”

(Tudor)

To toast the occasion, the company tapped multi-hyphenate and Tudor Ambassador Jay Chou, who’s dabbled in music, acting and directing across the decades. The result is a trio of elegant 39mm, 316L stainless steel timepieces with crisp, dressy looks to spare in spades. The Tudor 1926 Luna features three dial options (black, blue and champagne-hued), each with a contrasting moonphase indicator at 6-o’clock.

(Tudor)

While the dial design is utterly beautiful, Tudor fashioned each timepiece with its chronometer-grade Swiss self-winding mechanical Calibre T607-9 movement within, bolstered by an indicator that tracks the moon. The seven-row satin-brushed steel bracelet finishes off each watch in illustrious fashion, complete with “some magic from Jay Chou,” the watchmaker noted.

(Tudor)

On the precise and handsome dial, even-numbered Arabic hour markers contrast with arrow-shaped hour indicators, while its sword-shaped hands are part of an overall, vintage-inspired look that “creates a striking and intricate play of light,” while the dome-shaped crystal is another throwback-inspired touch.

(Tudor)

That magic refers to the collection’s use of the Chou-approved champagne dial color, a particularly striking effect that just might make it the most eye-catching and covetable piece in the collection. As Tudor notes, “The moon phase indicator for each dial is distinct, and Jay’s vision for the champagne-color dial model has come to life in a truly fantastical way, with the phantom moonlight gold disc representing the moon hidden behind an inky black cutout that slowly disappears as the moon waxes and wanes.”

(Jay Chou for Tudor/Courtesy of Tudor Watches)

The watch also nods to the year Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf registered “The Tudor” name (1926, of course), with a bracelet design made to follow the curvature of one’s wrist. Each luxurious Tudor 1926 Luna watch is priced in rather agreeable fashion considering its tailored appeal: Find the newest watch from Tudor online now and at Tudor boutiques for about $2,650.