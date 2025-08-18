Tudor’s New Diamond-Studded Dress Watch Is An Ode To Elegance

The Tudor Royal offers a slim, refined option for wrist game enthusiasts.

(Tudor)

Subtle style often speaks volumes in the watch world: Quiet confidence goes a long way from time to time, and the Tudor Royal line epitomizes that elegance as a vivid blue dial joins the sharp, understated Tudor Royal range.

(Tudor)

There’s already an almost staggering amount of variety in the Tudor lineup, from the sporty appeal of the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono to this spring’s Formula 1-inspired Black Bay debut, not to mention the military heritage of its “Zulu Time” GMT watch. But for those in search of something understated yet no less striking, the latest additions to the Tudor Royal range speak volumes in quietly luxurious fashion, particularly as worn by Tudor ambassador and Chinese actor Cheng Yi.

(Tudor)

An exclusive blue dial model now joins the Tudor Royal collection, which dates back to the 1950s and boasts a decidedly retro-sized 28mm case diameter. Both stainless steel and a stainless-steel-meets-yellow-gold offering enter the rotation, now with diamonds studding the bezel and dial.

(Tudor)

The revered Swiss watchmaker notes the Royal lineup boasts “an air of elegance that’s been refined for decades,” noting that the handsome diamond-dappled bezel adds “a distinctive touch of nobility to the already regal range.”

(Tudor)

The refined watch fittingly bridges the gap between ultra-dressy and pleasantly sporty, the watchmaker notes, featuring sapphire crystal and a five-link integrated bracelet that pairs stylishly with the undersized case. A 3-o’clock date window offsets Roman numeral markings at 3-hour intervals, and a screwdown winding crown comes in one of two matching metals while boasting a diminutive Tudor logo in relief on the crown’s exterior.

(Tudor)

The 25-jewel, self-winding mechanical T201 movement features a power reserve of 38 hours, as Tudor notes both variations deliver “first-class technical performance and a refined aesthetic,” all the while positioned at the “crossroads between classic and sports watches.” The Tudor Royal name, the horologist notes, emphasizes “the superior quality and exquisite designs of its watches,” a trend dating back to its introduction in the 1950s.

(Cheng Yi for Tudor/Courtesy of Tudor)

That kind of quality comes with a price tag: The latest additions to the Tudor Royal range retail for $4,225 (in 316L stainless steel) or $5,900 for its 316L stainless steel and yellow gold variation. But for tailored elegance meant to stand the test of time, it appears the latest Tudor family members are worth the investment.