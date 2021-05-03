Tutima Reaches For the Sky with Slate Grey Pilot Watch

Tutima

With the proper return of jet-setting travel imminent and underway, it pays off to have the right tools on your wrist: Yes, your watch is a critical part of your everyday carry, and the new Tutima Flieger Slate Grey watch offers functionality in spades.

The newly launched pilot’s watch, available on both a leather strap or with a stainless steel bracelet, blends sporty style for the modern globetrotter with serious functionality, starting with the 25-jewel rotor and 30-hour power reserve.

This watch appears simple and subtly stylish on the surface, but it’s so much more than that. The movement resists pressure to ten atmospheres, making this a true pilot’s watch for the aviation lover.

Whichever option you go with, be it the stainless steel bracelet ($1,990) or the rugged Horween leather strap ($1,650), you’re getting superb value for the precise quality you’ll add to your wristwatch collection.

Perhaps the most notable and coolest aesthetic touch is the dial’s dégradé effect, which moves seamlessly through different shades of grey to play off the refined slate grey Horween leather strap(this option is our personal favorite).

The dial’s crisp markings are a direct play off Tutima’s 1940s pilot’s watches, the types of timepieces that were expected to handle anything without buckling under pressure.

This new Tutima watch is fashioned in much the same way, with Super-LumiNova-coated markings and a distinctive logo marking at the 12 o’clock spot. This watch is as refined and versatile as it is well-constructed. It features a 41mm case diameter, hitting the sweet spot between a straightforward dress watch and an adaptable sport watch.

The transparent caseback takes you inside the watch itself, showcasing the precise movement in all its accuracy and glory. For under $2,000, it’s often tough to find a watch that seamlessly blends reliable, classic design and modern versatility for the world traveler -- until now.