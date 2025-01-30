Ulysse Nardin Pops Off With Boldly Minimalist ‘Blast’ Watch

A minimalist masterpiece of a watch collab.

Jan 30, 2025
(Ulysse Nardin)

Ever changing the conventional wisdom behind timepieces and what a watch can be, the latest Ulysse Nardin timepiece strips things down to the basics altogether, part of a collaboration with fashion designer Amoureuxpeintre.

(Ulysse Nardin)

The sleek and minimalist 42mm timepiece, built with a anthracite lightweight sandblasted titanium case, is billed by the horologist as “an artistic interpretation of a horological object,” and calls back to the famed Ulyss Nardin “Freak” Watch. That particular timepiece debuted in 2001 with no dial, hands or crown, and the new Ulysse Nardin Blast [Amoureuxpeintre] is similarly minimal.

(Ulysse Nardin)

The unconventional partnership and watch proved a natural fit for Ulysse Nardin, said Chief Product Officer Jean-Christophe Sabatier, noting that the Kyrgyzstan-born designer sevolod Sever Cherepanov “is a very curious, intelligent and articulate designer,” adding that “he has an energy you find amongst younger generations, where everything feels possible, and boundaries do not exist.”

(Ulysse Nardin)

The ultra-clean, crisply designed watch is bolstered by the 96-hour power reserve of its Manufacture Calibre UN-371 movement, while the case and bezel itself “complement Amoureuxpeintre’s muted color palette and visionary aesthetic.”

An advanced laser technique lends a frosted look to the dial, which Ulysse Nardin calls a blurred effect. The skeleton construction remains visible within, and the watch is billed by the haute horologist as one of the most intricate,” in the Ulysse Nardin collection, said Jean-Christophe Sabatier,” not only in terms of modifying the components around the calibre but also in giving it a unique personality.” Accordingly, the elegant yet sporty Ulysse Nardin Blast [Amoureuxpeintre] retails for $32,700, befitting its groundbreaking design.

