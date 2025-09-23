Ulysse Nardin Unveils Limited-Edition Green Blast Timepiece Honoring Silicon Technology

The new Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] combines haute horology with high-tech materials and is limited to just ten collectible timepieces.

(Ulysse Nardin)

Ulysse Nardin, the Swiss watchmaker known for its horological innovations, has introduced a new, U.S.-exclusive timepiece that pays homage to the dual nature of silicon in modern technology. The Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is a limited-edition watch that merges the brand’s mechanical prowess with artistic craftsmanship, celebrating silicon’s role in both advanced watchmaking and the semiconductor industry.

The centerpiece of this new model is its striking dial, which features hand-crafted marquetry composed of 103 individually cut slivers of monocrystalline silicon. The segments, some matte and others polished for added depth, create a mosaic of emerald green and silver-gray. This color scheme is a deliberate nod to the intricate aesthetics of printed circuit boards, where anything-but-stylish silicon chips are the core components. Ulysse Nardin, a pioneer in using silicon in watch movements, has developed the rare technology to produce the material in vibrant colors, with green chosen specifically to evoke the hue of circuit boards.

(Ulysse Nardin)

“This watch is a testament to our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of traditional watchmaking,” said Ulysse Nardin in a statement announcing the watch. “We’ve taken a material celebrated for its practical properties—low friction, resistance to temperature and magnetism—and transformed it into an artistic medium, creating a watch that is both technically advanced and visually captivating.”

Beyond its unique dial, the Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is a marvel of high horology. It is powered by the in-house caliber UN-176, a manual-winding movement with a flying tourbillon at the six o’clock position. This movement features Ulysse Nardin’s Anchor escapement, which uses silicon blades to deliver constant force, ensuring consistent performance as the mainspring winds down. The UN-176 also boasts an impressive seven-day power reserve, a notable achievement for a manually wound movement.

(Ulysse Nardin)

Ulysse Nardin was one of the first watchmakers to integrate silicon components into its movements with the release of the Freak in 2001. Since then, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry’s embrace of the material, which offers superior performance and reduced need for lubrication compared to traditional metal parts. The watch is housed in a 45mm case made from 18K white gold, with a box-style sapphire crystal that provides a multi-angled view of the complex movement. With its contemporary architecture, the case is designed to showcase the caliber UN-176 and its intricate silicon marquetry dial.

Limited to just 10 pieces, the Ulysse Nardin Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is available for $105,700.