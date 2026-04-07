This Unimatic Limited Edition Is A Special Ops-Inspired Fixed Bezel Chronograph

The first-ever blacked-out, fixed bezel chrono from the adventurous Italian watchmaker.

(UNIMATIC)

Tactical watches aren’t often the most visually appealing or fashion-forward timepieces, but the bold design language of the horologists at Unimatic lends a certain edge to the extreme utility of the new Modello Tre U3FB-ROPS Limited Edition Chronograph.

(UNIMATIC)

Thoughtfully considered nautical specs abound with the latest dive watch release from Unimatic, known for material innovation through carbon fiber collabs with Hodinkee and more recently, its work with award-winning menswear designer Todd Snyder. Featuring lines like its classic offering with automatic movement construction and “essential Italian watch design,” Unimatic also became something of a cult collector’s favorite thanks to the NH35A automatic movements of its Modello 1, 2 and 4 models. while the Modello 3 gets a “meca-quartz VK34” movement for “precision with versatility.”

(UNIMATIC)

The sleek and seriously tactical UNIMATIC Modello Tre U3FB-ROPS Limited Edition Chronograph rises, or in this instance, dives to the occasion with pro specs including Italian-made construction that makes it what the company calls a “professional-grade diving chronograph.” Its 316L stainless steel case gets a hard-wearing black DLC sandblasted coating, complete with 300 meters of water resistance and a hearty 8 mm screw-down crown protecting its nicely sized 40mm case.

(UNIMATIC)

Distinctive, contrasting large-dot indices are also treated with highly legible Super-LumiNova GL light old radium, while the company says its meca-quartz VK64 caliber movement provides the unique point of a view of a “mechanical feel with quartz reliability.”

(UNIMATIC)

For optimal performance in tough situations (or perhaps just a refreshing ocean swim or pool dip), the latest Unimatic diver boasts 300 meters of water resistance. Its 300 limited-edition individually numbered units are billed by the company as “a definitive collector’s tool watch,” with the specs to match: The Modello Tre U3FB-ROPS Limited Edition Chronograph features a 3-year power reserve thanks to its quartz movement.

(UNIMATIC)

Even the caseback on the chrono hones in on military and tactical pursuits, featuring an uncommon military time conversion table caseback. The fixed monoblock bezel complements a trio of pushers, while the newest addition to the Unimatic line is bolstered by contrasting metallic gold detailing across the dial. For rugged performance and striking good looks, expect the limited-edition to run you about $920 online now.