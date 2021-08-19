August 19, 2021

The Best Short-Sleeve Henley Shirts To Wear Now

Steal a style move from Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans with this menswear classic.
There really aren’t all that many style staples that arguably every guy looks great in, but the humble henley shirt is certainly one of them. First worn by rowers and now rocked by the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and every stylish man you know, the henley shirt is a substantial upgrade over your regular T-shirt rotation.

It’s visually interesting thanks to the button placket, it’s flattering in terms of fit (showcasing your arms and shoulders), and it’s high time you wore one to switch things up through the dog days of summer. 

Done the right way (as with our picks below), it can even be worn under everything from a denim jacket to a cotton blazer. Team yours with jeans and chukka boots, and you’ve got a look that’s ready for any and all things casual and cool.

Buy yours right now for the rest of summer, and keep it handy to layer under a cardigan come fall. These are our favorites on the market.

Buck Mason Pima Short-Sleeve Curved Hem Henley

Buck Mason Pima Henley

Buck Mason’s henley pays a fitting homage to a time when henleys were worn as sporting shirts (note the form-flattering short-sleeve cuffs and the curved hem). The pima cotton is lightweight and breezy, plus it’s more than wearable with Buck Mason denim or the brand’s durable trail shorts. $50

J. Crew Slub Cotton Short-Sleeve Baseball Henley

J. Crew Baseball Henley

J. Crew is another brand throwing it back in time with this contrasting baseball henley. The red sleeves pop nicely against the heather gray fabric, and the textured slub cotton is a wise summer fabric move. $36

HNLY LA Mackinaw Henley

HNLY LA Mackinaw Henley

You'd be correct to infer that a brand named HNLY LA is dead-serious about crafting contemporary henleys in not one, but three short-sleeve forms. The aptly-named Mackinaw is the thickest and most robust offering, with an extra helping of 100-percent cotton fabric that's pre-shrunk, fitted, and ready to subtly upgrade your casual shirt game. $70 —Brandon Friederich

Save Khaki United Supima Cotton Jersey Henley

Save Khaki Cotton Jersey Henley

For an all-American style pairing, consider wearing this ultra-soft, luxe cotton jersey henley with Save Khaki chinos or shorts. The crisp white color is as classic as it gets, and it’s way cooler than wearing a plain white tee. $80

Tom Ford Slim-Fit Cotton-Jersey Henley

Tom Ford Cotton Henley

One of the country’s foremost menswear designers is getting in on the action with a premium take on the henley. It’s the perfect sort of basic piece to wear with ultra-luxurious Tom Ford denim, for when you feel like taking your off-duty menswear to an exorbitantly-priced next level. $570

Fresh Clean Tees Wedgewood Short-Sleeve Henley

Fresh Clean Tees Henley

Stock up and save on a highly affordable short-sleeve henley, one you shouldn’t feel bad about buying in bulk. It’s made with the brand’s proprietary cotton-poly fabric blend, and features small touches like contrasting top-button stitching. $22

