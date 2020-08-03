Vans x 'The Simpsons' Collection Celebrates 30 Years of Iconic Cartoon

Vans

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and many other characters in The Simpsons universe are celebrated in an expansive new Vans style collection.

Vans

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The cartoon-inspired capsule is headlined by by multiple sneakers from the skater-approved footwear brand. "El Barto," Bart's skateboarding, graffiti-loving alter ego, gets a low-top Chukka Pro with red brick imagery and an black outline of trouble maker's tagged face on the middle panel.

Vans

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lisa's Sk8-Hi is adorned with nods to her future as President of the United States, and a Vans Old Skool plays off the gratuitously violent, Tom and Jerry-esque cartoon-within-a-cartoon The Itchy and Scratchy Show.

Vans

Bartender Moe and the Bouviers occupy another Old Skool colorway, while a rugged Sk8-Hi MTE style honors the Emmy Award-winning 1992 episode "Mr. Plow." Hypebeast notes that more understated kicks include a Slip-On Pro and sandal in colorblocked designs inspired by Homer Simpson's beloved pink donuts.

Vans

Complementing men's apparel includes a Simpsons short-sleeve tee with a logo on the chest and a family scene on the back—a tribute to the show’s famous couch gag intro—as well as a white and black hoodie adorned by the netire family and a blue hoodie with a Bart skull design on the back and chest.

Vans

The entire Vans x Simpsons Collection drops on the Vans web store on August 7.