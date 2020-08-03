Vans x 'The Simpsons' Collection Celebrates 30 Years of Iconic Cartoon

America's favorite animated family is honored with limited edition sneakers and apparel items.
Author:
Publish date:
Vans x The Simpsons (3)

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and many other characters in The Simpsons universe are celebrated in an expansive new Vans style collection. 

Vans x The Simpsons (1)

The cartoon-inspired capsule is headlined by by multiple sneakers from the skater-approved footwear brand. "El Barto," Bart's skateboarding, graffiti-loving alter ego, gets a low-top Chukka Pro with red brick imagery and an black outline of trouble maker's tagged face on the middle panel. 

Vans x The Simpsons (4)

Lisa's Sk8-Hi is adorned with nods to her future as President of the United States, and a Vans Old Skool plays off the gratuitously violent, Tom and Jerry-esque cartoon-within-a-cartoon The Itchy and Scratchy Show. 

Vans x The Simpsons (7)

Bartender Moe and the Bouviers occupy another Old Skool colorway, while a rugged Sk8-Hi MTE style honors the Emmy Award-winning 1992 episode "Mr. Plow." Hypebeast notes that more understated kicks include a Slip-On Pro and sandal in colorblocked designs inspired by Homer Simpson's beloved pink donuts. 

Vans x The Simpsons (5)

Complementing men's apparel includes a Simpsons short-sleeve tee with a logo on the chest and a family scene on the back—a tribute to the show’s famous couch gag intro—as well as a white and black hoodie adorned by the netire family and a blue hoodie with a Bart skull design on the back and chest. 

Vans x The Simpsons (6)

The entire Vans x Simpsons Collection drops on the Vans web store on August 7.