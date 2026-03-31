You Can Now Pre-Order A JFK Jr.-Approved Timex Intrepid Reissue

The 1990s-era adventure watch favored by John F. Kennedy Jr. hits digital shelves again following TV’s “Love Story” finale.

(Timex)

From JFK Jr.’s favorite NYC hotspots to his distinct style being embraced by fashionistas, what was once embraced by the George magazine founder in the Nineties is having yet another cultural moment, his trusted Timex watch very much included.

On the heels of the series finale of the massively popular yet occasionally controversial Ryan Murphy series Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Timex strikes while the iron is hot yet again, delivering its second reissue of the Timex 1995 Intrepid in a nod to “America’s Prince.”

The iconic American watchmaker worked with timepiece platform Dimepiece on an August 2025 reimagining of the adventure timepiece, which the nautically-inclined JFK Jr. took to wearing in both more leisurely fashion and with a charcoal suit. For her part, fashion publicist Bessette went the more minimal route with a wardrobe featuring the likes of Prada and Jil Sander (the look these days is certainly en vogue in the West Village and other haunts favored by the duo).

(Timex)

The prep-tinged sport watch joined JFK Jr.’s menswear lexicon of backwards ballcaps, Kangol hats, chunky loafers and devil-may-care suiting worn to great effect, a style move celebrated by Timex once again. “The reissue stays very close to the 1995 original,” Timex Group Chief Marketing Officer Shari Fabiani told InsideHook.”We focused on preserving the proportions, construction and defining features that made the watch distinctive in the first place.” In this instance, that means retooling the watch with a new rubber strap in a nod to the way the Kennedy son wore his own version of the Intrepid.

(Timex)

With an Indiglo button positioned in decidedly ’90s teal at 9-o’clock, the case is further complemented by minimal hits of teal on the bezel. Timex also calls out its eye-catching 4-o’clock crown placement and a “substantial” 46 mm case size. Billed as a “modern-day reissue of a dive-inspired timepiece from the ‘90s,”the watchmaker notes the watch was among many accessories “favored by a certain ’90s icon who knew a thing or two about leading with style.”

(Timex x Dimepiece August 2025 Intrepid Watch Reissue)

The latest Timex Intrepid Reissue sticks with the classics in terms of bold dive watch proportions, while the August 2025 Timex x Dimepiece Intrepid offering swerved in more gender-neutral fashion with a 36mm case design (and an overall look that sold out quite quickly). Available now for pre-order online at Timex and priced more than fairly at $219, it appears the latest Timex reissue arrives in time to celebrate a style icon and meet the moment for nautical summer adventures aplenty (if you can get your hands on one, that is).