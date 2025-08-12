Timex X Dimepiece Just Brought Back The JFK Jr.-Approved Intrepid Watch

A revamped take on a ’90s-era style that was famously favored by style icon John F. Kennedy Jr.

(Timex)

Trends needn’t apply solely to the runways: The wristwatch can be as solid a trend indicator as any, and the ’90s are hotter than ever, at least according to Timex. The iconic American watchmaker’s latest release, the Timex x Dimepiece Intrepid, charts a return to the stylish heyday of John F. Kennedy Jr. in retro fashion.

(Timex)

Working with the groundbreaking watch platform Dimepiece (founded by Brynn Waller to broaden the watch world for women), the latest Timex release puts a fresh spin on distinctive mid-’90s style. Waller, also an accomplished watch writer, teamed up with vintage curator Alan Bedwell of Foundwell after tracking down a photo of style icon JFK Jr. wearing the ’90s version of the Intrepid, a sporty style with a tinge of prep in its look.

(Timex)

Of the subtle 36mm gender neutral watch, Timex said its design, like Waller’s Dimepiece, is “inclusive, smart, and the kind of cool you don’t have to explain.” The highly affordable horologist has been on a style roll as of late, be it the ’70s-focused Q Timex series, the luxe leanings of the 2025 Waterbury Chrono or a series of ongoing Timex x Todd Snyder releases (helpfully, the new Timex x Dimepiece watch is also available via the lauded American menswear designer).

(Brynn Waller for Timex/Courtesy of Timex)

Reporting on the retooled everyday watch, Hodinkee notes that JFK Jr. had a penchant for wearing his Timex Intrepid with a suit, a curious if eye-catching style move given the casual specs of the timepiece, which follows on the heels of an earlier 1995 Timex Intrepid reissue.

(Timex)

The 2025 edition of the Timex x Dimepiece Intrepid boasts a laidback yet sporty branded black rubber strap, while a pusher stationed at 9-o’clock comes in the Dimepiece signature shade of purple (a detail echoed on its hour markers and the seconds hand against a cream-and-black dial).

(Timex)

INDIGLO technology provides standout visibility in low-light conditions, while the highly affordable Timex x Dimepiece Intrepid (priced at $239 via Timex and Dimepiece) also boasts 100 meters of water resistance. Whether worn by avid enthusiasts or those newly curious about the wide world of wristwatches, Timex notes its latest release is at once “technical, tailored and totally timeless for first-time wearers and seasoned collectors alike.” We have a feeling that JFK Jr. would approve.