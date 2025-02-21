This Timex Waterbury Chronograph Has A Luxury Look At An Affordable Price

Boasting similar styling to a considerably more expensive Zenith sub-dial.

For as much as the watch world is about what’s actually on your wrist, keeping time at any given moment, there’s also the thrill of the chase: Finding or lusting after an expensive grail watch, like a Zenith chronograph. In the meantime, Timex came up with a much more affordable solution, with the debut of a Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph duo.

As noted by Gear Patrol, the latest sport watch release from the venerable American watchmaker takes cues from Zenith, with sporty sub-dials popping nicely against a vivid blue dial backdrop. The best part? The new Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph duo retails for either $189 or $209, one on a crisp black leather strap and the other delivered on a stainless steel jubilee bracelet

Chief inspiration for the watch is credited to the Zenith reference A386, a groundbreaking 1969 watch release with some serious hardware (the remarkably accurate El Primero movement within). The homage is tasteful, sporty and yet refined, and of course, very easy on your wallet.

Timex notes that its Traditional Chronograph relies on tonal sub-dials for “an understated and sophisticated color contrast to its blue dial,” not unlike Zenith’s use of sub-dials in shades of light and dark grey, plus blue. The stainless steel option uses a tonal bezel, while the black leather strap version comes with a similarly tonal black bezel.

Timex has nearly cornered the market in recent years as far as stylish affordable watches are concerned, like its affordable titanium watch released by Huckberry, although the Connecticut watchmaker did just debut its most expensive timepiece ever. Even its collaborative timepieces with designers like Todd Snyder have remained wildly affordable (and fast-selling), and this set of watches might soon become covetable in its own right.

The chronograph movement of the Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph can track elapsed time, while its bezel tracks average speed, and cross-hatch texture separates each of its pushers with visual appeal. Crisp “The Waterbury” text falls beneath the Timex logo, while a date window rests between sharp red-and-silver hour markers at 4 and 5-o’clock.

The release is billed by Timex as another marker of “unstoppable innovation” in watchmaking, with a serious penchant for extreme affordability, style and versatility. And if it’s a much more affordable twist on a Zenith chronograph you seek, then you’ve just found a style solution while you build towards your own “grail” watch.