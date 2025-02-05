Timex Debuts Its Most Expensive Watch Yet

The third Timex from Creative Director Giorgio Galli clocks in at nearly $2,000.

(Timex)

Timex watches are nothing if not sturdy, reliable and affordable, but the popular American watchmaker has become something more in recent decades. You can now call the brand stylish, elegant and head-turning, thanks to Creative Director Giorgio Galli, and the designer’s new Giorgio Galli S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic is a testament to that evolution.

(Timex)

The new S2Ti takes the Timex you know and love, then soups up its exterior and interior. Accordingly, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic received a requisite price tag ($1,950), yet that didn’t stop watch enthusiasts from scooping up a wrist game upgrade quickly. The previous duo of releases in Galli’s signature lineup included the blacked-out S1 Automatic (a timepiece the company calls “the most ‘Timex’ Timex ever made”) and the “rich minimalism” of the Giorgio Galli S2. This watch is even more bold.

(Timex)

Already, GQ called the launch Timex at its “most luxurious,” while Gear Patrol declared it the “best-ever” watch from the century-plus-old company. And as Maxim found out while wearing the watch repeatedly these past several weeks, it lives up to the traditional fortitude of Timex, yet also delivers show-stopping good looks. And if the secondhand watch resale market is to be believed (where versions of the Giorgio Galli S2 resell for nearly $3,000), this timepiece might soon prove a hot commodity.

(Timex)

Its 38mm titanium case exudes dressy appeal, yet the watch is far from insubstantial on the wrist. Domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal stretches across the entire dial for a supremely clean finish alongside a crisp dial, what with its notched hour markings. Best of all is its I-Size system, which allows the wearer to resize the watch without using any tools. Inside, reliable time is a priority, yet in a more elevated fashion: The 26-jewel Swiss-made Sellita caliber SW200-1 automatic movement is precise, trusted and yet still helps Timex offer excellent value.

(Timex)

The S2Ti is a refined capstone in what the company calls the final chapter of the series, a watch that “redefines sophistication, seamlessly blending contemporary design with exceptional durability.” A titanium caseback with a flat sapphire glass exhibition window reveals the intricately crafted Swiss movement within, as Timex notes “every facet of the S2Ti reflects unparalleled craftsmanship.”

For its designer and namesake, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti is a chapter as personal as professional. “It represents the pinnacle of the S series and a bridge to the next chapter,” Galli said, looking toward what he called “new possibilities.” Given the range of the Timex line, from durable Huckberry-approved field watches to elegant dress watches designed alongside Todd Snyder, new frontiers in style and design certainly seem possible.