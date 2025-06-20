Q Timex Debuts Trio Of Seventies-Style Watches

Strap on these affordable timepieces from the 1970s-inspired Q Timex line.

(Timex)

There’s been a noticeable resurgence over the past decade at Timex, and the heritage American watchmaker continues to mine the past for inspiration with three new Q Timex watches released recently.

Under the watchful eye of Creative Director Giorgio Galli, the Connecticut company has been on a role lately, be it releasing a hyped watch with Noah, reissuing a 1980s-inspired Q Timex favorite, or debuting its most expensive timepiece ever (a $2K stunner, for those interested). The Q Timex line now continues to expand with a trio of handsome, retro-tinged favorites, starting with the eye-catching Q Timex 1972 World Time, an elegant 39mm watch built for the global traveler.

(Timex)

The Q Timex 1972 World Time is most notably built with an outer bezel ring boasting the names of 24 global cities, done up in French in a nod to what the company calls a rare Euro market model. Featuring a domed crystal and a bold red seconds hand, the retro-tinged watch was designed to ” pay tribute to its stylish ’70s roots,” and accordingly, it retails for just $199.

(Timex)

For those craving sporty appeal, the 1970s racing scene served as key inspiration for the Q Timex 1971 Velocity, retailing for a mere $219 and built with sustainability in mind, from its recycled stainless steel case to its friction-fit aluminum top ring. A throwback-sized 36mm, the Velocity’s dial serves as a “visual ode to the famed checkered flag that signals victory on the race track,” with red, white and black paired handsomely against a sweeping seconds hand.

(Timex)

Not to be outdone, Timex even dialed in its domed acrylic crystal and applique hour markers for maximum period accuracy. The American watchmaker notes the speedy, sporty timepiece captures the “sophisticated charm of an iconic electric timepiece from that era,” but chose to build out this particular timepiece with a modern, ultra-precise quartz movement.

(Timex)

The trio of Q Timex watches is rounded out by the suitably mysterious Q Timex Enigma, which Timex says was “born of a vision to craft an illusion of floating hands,” while a black or green dot on the underside of the crystal itself “cleverly conceals the main hub on this reissue-inspired timepiece.” It’s an ingenious design move that doesn’t distract from another wildly affordable Timex watch, this one also retailing for $209 and featuring a minimal 37mm recycled stainless steel case.

Like other Q Timex counterparts, the Enigma is finished with a stainless steel bracelet, but also comes with leather and NATO fabric strap options for versatility. That each of the latest Q Timex watches is highly affordable and built to last is a testament to watchmaking ingenuity. The newly revamped Q Timex lineup boasts suitably stylish nostalgia and an eye towards the past, rounded out by materials firmly rooted in the modern era. Where Timex goes next is certainly worth following as you retool your watch collection.