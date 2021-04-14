Zenith Drops Defy Extreme Automatic Watch

Zenith

This is most definitely not your Dad's Zenith, the electronics manufacturer that turned out affordable TVs back in the day. The luxury watchmaker might share the name, but all the proof you need that Zenith means excellence is found in their new Defy Extreme, an automatic watch designed for precision and durability.

The Defy Extreme runs off Zenith's El Primero 9004 automatic movement within a 45 mm titanium case. The sapphire dial has been designed for depth and clarity, making it easy to use the watch's practical functions.

The watchmaker's list of specs includes the following:

1 escapement for the Watch (36,000 VpH - 5 Hz) ;

1 escapement for the Chronograph (360,000 VpH - 50Hz)

Certified Chronometer

Interchangeable strap system

2 straps included -- 1 Rubber with folding buckle & 1 Velcro

Sapphire dial

Screwed-in crown

50 hours of power reserve

Zenith's Defy Extreme has an MSRP of $18,000. Pre-order yours now for June 30, 2021 delivery at zenith-watches.com.