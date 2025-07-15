A New Geothermal Hot Springs Destination Just Opened In Utah

Zion Canyon Hot Springs features more than 50 natural and specially formulated mineral pools for a soothing wellness getaway.

(Zion Canyon Hot Springs/Courtesy of WorldSprings)

Hot springs are no longer merely the domain of international locales like Iceland—Utah’s new Zion Canyon Hot Springs offers jaw-dropping vistas, restful wellness and luxury in one tempting package, no passport required.

(Zion Canyon Hot Springs/Courtesy of WorldSprings)

Perhaps the most appealing and rather stunning feature of Zion Canyon Hot Springs? The use of natural mineral hot springs from nearby Sulphur Springs, tucked into the Virgin River Gorge and now tastefully incorporated as part of more than 50 natural and specially formulated mineral pools.

“Beneath the rocky ledges of this rugged landscape, mineral-rich waters bubble the surface,” the property notes, as water is then treated and drawn for a naturally heated “luxurious soaking experience.” The property also offers an on-site cafe

(Zion Canyon Hot Springs/Courtesy of WorldSprings)

The getaway rests in an enviable position near Zion National Park in the rugged wild of southwest Utah, and marks the third opening under the WorldSprings umbrella of wellness retreats that blend luxe amenities with naturally occurring landscapes.

WorldSprings also put its mark on the sprawling property, which features everything from cold plunges to on-trend barrel saunas and a freshwater family pool. A series of WorldSprings-designed mineral pools at Zion Canyon bring exotic plunge experiences closer at hand, with a series of pools mimicking iconic destinations like the Blue Lagoon of Iceland, the Dead Sea and Japan’s legendary Hokkaido Hot Springs.

(Zion Canyon Hot Springs/Courtesy of WorldSprings)

While WorldSprings also operates other properties in Dallas and Colorado’s Glenwood Springs, Zion Canyon’s covetable nearby access to the stunning Zion Canyon should prove of particular interest for hikers and explorers looking for a space to rest and rejuvenate. Enhanced recovery and improved sleep are among the benefits of geothermal soaking, the company notes.

(Zion Canyon Hot Springs/Courtesy of WorldSprings)

WorldSprings notes that its mineral-rich waters range in temperature from 88 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, an oasis made all the better by the fact that the company refreshes its geothermal waters before filtering them and releasing them back into the Virgin River Gorge.

Trumpeting the opening, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said “every two hours, the water is cleaned up and put back into the river, making it better for everyone who thrives in this place. Zion Canyon Hot Springs is evidence that its possible to develop and improve the environment.” Helpfully, a chance at rejuvenation and wellness at a scenic property is highly accessible: Visits to Zion Canyon Hot Springs start at just $39, with booking available online now.