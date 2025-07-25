Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 Reveals Full Lineup Of Galleries Exhibiting At Annual Art Fair
Miami’s glitzy art extravaganza will feature 285 galleries from 44 countries.
Art Basel Miami Beach has revealed its 2025 exhibitor lineup, featuring 285 galleries from 44 countries and territories set to converge at the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 5-7, with VIP previews on December 3-4. The high-end art fair that famously features wealthy collectors, celebrities, artists, influencers and buzzy Maxim parties will emphasize “the most urgent artistic currents shaping the American scene today,” with more than two-thirds of the participating galleries operating in the Americas.
The 2025 fair will welcome 41 first-time exhibitors, marking a significant increase from previous editions. Newcomers include El Apartamento, Crisis, Parallel and Pasto Galeria from Latin America, alongside New York’s downtown galleries YveYang, Margot Samel, Candice Madey and Kate Werble Gallery. The fair will be organized into four key sectors: Galleries, Nova, Positions and Survey. Details regarding additional programming are expected in the coming months.
“The strength and caliber of this year’s exhibitors reaffirms Art Basel Miami Beach’s centrality within the global art ecosystem,” said Art Basel Miami Beach Director Bridget Finn in a statement. “This edition reflects the vitality of artistic production across the Americas… and the fair’s role as a critical gateway for introducing pioneering international artists and perspectives to the American market. It is bold, rigorous and attuned to the moment.”
The artistic extravaganza will also announce the gold medalists of the inaugural Art Basel Awards on December 4, selected by vote among 36 previously announced medalists. Check out the complete list of exhibiting galleries below, per Hypebeast.
Complete List of Galleries At Art Basel Miami Beach 2025:
GALLERIES
1miramadrid / 2miraarchiv
303 Gallery
47 Canal
A Gentil Carioca
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Acquavella Galleries
Afriart Gallery
Alexandre Gallery
Alisan Fine Arts
Almeida & Dale Galeria de Arte
Altman Siegel
Ames Yavuz
Galeria Raquel Arnaud
Alfonso Artiaco
BANK
Barro
von Bartha
Gallery Baton
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
Livia Benavides
Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte
Berggruen Gallery
Berry Campbell
Peter Blum Gallery
Marianne Boesky Gallery
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Bortolami
Bradley Ertaskiran
Luciana Brito Galeria
Broadway
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Matthew Brown
Canada
Cardi Gallery
Casa Triângulo
David Castillo
Cayón
Central Fine
Galeria Pedro Cera
Chapter NY
James Cohan Gallery
Commonwealth and Council
Galleria Continua
Paula Cooper Gallery
Crèvecœur
Cristea Roberts Gallery
Galerie Chantal Crousel
Thomas Dane Gallery
Dastan Gallery
Tibor de Nagy
Massimodecarlo
Jeffrey Deitch
Document
Anat Ebgi
Edel Assanti
Andrew Edlin Gallery
El Apartamento
galerie frank elbaz
Derek Eller Gallery
Thomas Erben Gallery
Larkin Erdmann
Galerie Cécile Fakhoury
Daniel Faria Gallery
Eric Firestone Gallery
Konrad Fischer Galerie
Peter Freeman, Inc.
Stephen Friedman Gallery
James Fuentes
Gaga
Gagosian
Galatea
Gavlak
Gemini G.E.L.
François Ghebaly
Gladstone Gallery
Gomide&Co
Galería Elvira González
Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman Gallery
Gray
Alexander Gray Associates
Garth Greenan Gallery
Galerie Karsten Greve
Hales Gallery
Hauser & Wirth
Galerie Max Hetzler
Hirschl & Adler Modern
Edwynn Houk Gallery
Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
Ingleby Gallery
Instituto de visión
Isla Flotante
Alison Jacques
Charlie James Gallery
rodolphe janssen
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
Nina Johnson
Johyun Gallery
Galerie Judin
Kalfayan Galleries
Casey Kaplan
Jan Kaps
Karma
Kasmin
kaufmann repetto
Sean Kelly
Anton Kern Gallery
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
Tina Kim Gallery
Michael Kohn Gallery
David Kordansky Gallery
Andrew Kreps Gallery
kurimanzutto
Pearl Lam Galleries
Leeahn Gallery
Lehmann Maupin
Galerie Lelong
Lévy Gorvy Dayan
Josh Lilley
Lisson Gallery
Locks Gallery
Jane Lombard Gallery
Luhring Augustine
Magenta Plains
Mai 36 Galerie
Maisterravalbuena
Matthew Marks Gallery
Philip Martin Gallery
Martos Gallery
Barbara Mathes Gallery
Mayoral
Mazzoleni
Miles McEnery Gallery
Anthony Meier
Mendes Wood DM
Mennour
Maruani Mercier
Mignoni
Victoria Miro
Mnuchin Gallery
The Modern Institute
moniquemeloche
mor charpentier
Edward Tyler Nahem
Helly Nahmad Gallery
Nanzuka
neugerriemschneider
Nicodim Gallery
Night Gallery
Carolina Nitsch
Galerie Nordenhake
Gallery Wendi Norris
Galerie Nathalie Obadia
OMR
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma
Ortuzar
Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery
P.P.O.W
Pace Gallery
Pace Prints
Paragon
Parker Gallery
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery
Franklin Parrasch Gallery
Patron
Perrotin
Petzel
PKM Gallery
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica
Proyectos Monclova
Galeria Marilia Razuk
Almine Rech
Regen Projects
Rele Gallery
Roberts Projects
Nara Roesler
Thaddaeus Ropac
Meredith Rosen Gallery
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
Lia Rumma
Richard Saltoun Gallery
SCAI The Bathhouse
Esther Schipper
Schoelkopf Gallery
Galerie Thomas Schulte
Marc Selwyn Fine Art
Jack Shainman Gallery
Susan Sheehan Gallery
Sicardi Ayers Bacino
Sies + Höke
Sikkema Malloy Jenkins
Jessica Silverman
Bruce Silverstein
Simões de Assis
Skarstedt
SMAC Art Gallery
Fredric Snitzer Gallery
Société
Sperone Westwater
Sprüth Magers
STPI
Luisa Strina
Galería Sur
Timothy Taylor
Templon
Cristin Tierney Gallery
Tilton Gallery
Tornabuoni Art
Leon Tovar Gallery
Travesía Cuatro
Two Palms
Uffner & Liu
ULAE
Vadehra Art Gallery
Van de Weghe
Van Doren Waxter
Tim Van Laere Gallery
Nicola Vassell
Vedovi Gallery
Vermelho
Vielmetter Los Angeles
Galleri Nicolai Wallner
Wentrup
Michael Werner Gallery
White Cube
Yares Art
David Zwirner
NOVA
Galería Isabel Aninat
Espacio Valverde
Rebecca Camacho Presents
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Gypsum Gallery
Union Pacific
Heidi
Lohaus Sominsky
Candice Madey
Max Estrella Gallery
mother’s tankstation limited
Nazarian/Curcio
Galerie Alberta Pane
Pequod Co.
Proyectos Ultravioleta
Phillida Reid
Rolf Art
Chris Sharp Gallery
Silverlens
Park View / Paul Soto
Welancora Gallery
Kate Werble Gallery
W—galería
YveYang
POSITIONS
56 HENRY
Galerie Allen
Carbon 12
Crisis
Franz Kaka
Lodos
Lomex
Madragoa
Proyecto Nasal
Nicoletti
Pasto Galería
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski
Margot Samel
Theta
Verve
Zielinsky
SURVEY
Piero Atchugarry Gallery
Jack Barrett
Catharine Clark Gallery
Erin Cluley Gallery
David Peter Francis
Sebastian Gladstone
kó
Galeria Mapa
Galeria Elvira Moreno
Paci contemporary
Parallel Oaxaca
Pauline Pavec
Diane Rosenstein Gallery
Ryan Lee
Sapar Contemporary
The Pit
Voloshyn Gallery
Wooson