Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 Reveals Full Lineup Of Galleries Exhibiting At Annual Art Fair

Miami’s glitzy art extravaganza will feature 285 galleries from 44 countries.

(Art Basel)

Art Basel Miami Beach has revealed its 2025 exhibitor lineup, featuring 285 galleries from 44 countries and territories set to converge at the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 5-7, with VIP previews on December 3-4. The high-end art fair that famously features wealthy collectors, celebrities, artists, influencers and buzzy Maxim parties will emphasize “the most urgent artistic currents shaping the American scene today,” with more than two-thirds of the participating galleries operating in the Americas.

The 2025 fair will welcome 41 first-time exhibitors, marking a significant increase from previous editions. Newcomers include El Apartamento, Crisis, Parallel and Pasto Galeria from Latin America, alongside New York’s downtown galleries YveYang, Margot Samel, Candice Madey and Kate Werble Gallery. The fair will be organized into four key sectors: Galleries, Nova, Positions and Survey. Details regarding additional programming are expected in the coming months.

“The strength and caliber of this year’s exhibitors reaffirms Art Basel Miami Beach’s centrality within the global art ecosystem,” said Art Basel Miami Beach Director Bridget Finn in a statement. “This edition reflects the vitality of artistic production across the Americas… and the fair’s role as a critical gateway for introducing pioneering international artists and perspectives to the American market. It is bold, rigorous and attuned to the moment.”

The artistic extravaganza will also announce the gold medalists of the inaugural Art Basel Awards on December 4, selected by vote among 36 previously announced medalists. Check out the complete list of exhibiting galleries below, per Hypebeast.

Complete List of Galleries At Art Basel Miami Beach 2025:

GALLERIES

1miramadrid / 2miraarchiv

303 Gallery

47 Canal

A Gentil Carioca

Miguel Abreu Gallery

Acquavella Galleries

Afriart Gallery

Alexandre Gallery

Alisan Fine Arts

Almeida & Dale Galeria de Arte

Altman Siegel

Ames Yavuz

Galeria Raquel Arnaud

Alfonso Artiaco

BANK

Barro

von Bartha

Gallery Baton

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Livia Benavides

Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte

Berggruen Gallery

Berry Campbell

Peter Blum Gallery

Marianne Boesky Gallery

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Bortolami

Bradley Ertaskiran

Luciana Brito Galeria

Broadway

Ben Brown Fine Arts

Matthew Brown

Canada

Cardi Gallery

Casa Triângulo

David Castillo

Cayón

Central Fine

Galeria Pedro Cera

Chapter NY

James Cohan Gallery

Commonwealth and Council

Galleria Continua

Paula Cooper Gallery

Crèvecœur

Cristea Roberts Gallery

Galerie Chantal Crousel

Thomas Dane Gallery

Dastan Gallery

Tibor de Nagy

Massimodecarlo

Jeffrey Deitch

Document

Anat Ebgi

Edel Assanti

Andrew Edlin Gallery

El Apartamento

galerie frank elbaz

Derek Eller Gallery

Thomas Erben Gallery

Larkin Erdmann

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury

Daniel Faria Gallery

Eric Firestone Gallery

Konrad Fischer Galerie

Peter Freeman, Inc.

Stephen Friedman Gallery

James Fuentes

Gaga

Gagosian

Galatea

Gavlak

Gemini G.E.L.

François Ghebaly

Gladstone Gallery

Gomide&Co

Galería Elvira González

Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery

Gray

Alexander Gray Associates

Garth Greenan Gallery

Galerie Karsten Greve

Hales Gallery

Hauser & Wirth

Galerie Max Hetzler

Hirschl & Adler Modern

Edwynn Houk Gallery

Pippy Houldsworth Gallery

Xavier Hufkens

Gallery Hyundai

Ingleby Gallery

Instituto de visión

Isla Flotante

Alison Jacques

Charlie James Gallery

rodolphe janssen

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Nina Johnson

Johyun Gallery

Galerie Judin

Kalfayan Galleries

Casey Kaplan

Jan Kaps

Karma

Kasmin

kaufmann repetto

Sean Kelly

Anton Kern Gallery

Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Tina Kim Gallery

Michael Kohn Gallery

David Kordansky Gallery

Andrew Kreps Gallery

kurimanzutto

Pearl Lam Galleries

Leeahn Gallery

Lehmann Maupin

Galerie Lelong

Lévy Gorvy Dayan

Josh Lilley

Lisson Gallery

Locks Gallery

Jane Lombard Gallery

Luhring Augustine

Magenta Plains

Mai 36 Galerie

Maisterravalbuena

Matthew Marks Gallery

Philip Martin Gallery

Martos Gallery

Barbara Mathes Gallery

Mayoral

Mazzoleni

Miles McEnery Gallery

Anthony Meier

Mendes Wood DM

Mennour

Maruani Mercier

Mignoni

Victoria Miro

Mnuchin Gallery

The Modern Institute

moniquemeloche

mor charpentier

Edward Tyler Nahem

Helly Nahmad Gallery

Nanzuka

neugerriemschneider

Nicodim Gallery

Night Gallery

Carolina Nitsch

Galerie Nordenhake

Gallery Wendi Norris

Galerie Nathalie Obadia

OMR

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma

Ortuzar

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery

P.P.O.W

Pace Gallery

Pace Prints

Paragon

Parker Gallery

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery

Franklin Parrasch Gallery

Patron

Perrotin

Petzel

PKM Gallery

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica

Proyectos Monclova

Galeria Marilia Razuk

Almine Rech

Regen Projects

Rele Gallery

Roberts Projects

Nara Roesler

Thaddaeus Ropac

Meredith Rosen Gallery

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery

Lia Rumma

Richard Saltoun Gallery

SCAI The Bathhouse

Esther Schipper

Schoelkopf Gallery

Galerie Thomas Schulte

Marc Selwyn Fine Art

Jack Shainman Gallery

Susan Sheehan Gallery

Sicardi Ayers Bacino

Sies + Höke

Sikkema Malloy Jenkins

Jessica Silverman

Bruce Silverstein

Simões de Assis

Skarstedt

SMAC Art Gallery

Fredric Snitzer Gallery

Société

Sperone Westwater

Sprüth Magers

STPI

Luisa Strina

Galería Sur

Timothy Taylor

Templon

Cristin Tierney Gallery

Tilton Gallery

Tornabuoni Art

Leon Tovar Gallery

Travesía Cuatro

Two Palms

Uffner & Liu

ULAE

Vadehra Art Gallery

Van de Weghe

Van Doren Waxter

Tim Van Laere Gallery

Nicola Vassell

Vedovi Gallery

Vermelho

Vielmetter Los Angeles

Galleri Nicolai Wallner

Wentrup

Michael Werner Gallery

White Cube

Yares Art

David Zwirner

NOVA

Galería Isabel Aninat

Espacio Valverde

Rebecca Camacho Presents

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles

Gypsum Gallery

Union Pacific

Heidi

Lohaus Sominsky

Candice Madey

Max Estrella Gallery

mother’s tankstation limited

Nazarian/Curcio

Galerie Alberta Pane

Pequod Co.

Proyectos Ultravioleta

Phillida Reid

Rolf Art

Chris Sharp Gallery

Silverlens

Park View / Paul Soto

Welancora Gallery

Kate Werble Gallery

W—galería

YveYang

POSITIONS

56 HENRY

Galerie Allen

Carbon 12

Crisis

Franz Kaka

Lodos

Lomex

Madragoa

Proyecto Nasal

Nicoletti

Pasto Galería

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski

Margot Samel

Theta

Verve

Zielinsky

SURVEY

Piero Atchugarry Gallery

Jack Barrett

Catharine Clark Gallery

Erin Cluley Gallery

David Peter Francis

Sebastian Gladstone

kó

Galeria Mapa

Galeria Elvira Moreno

Paci contemporary

Parallel Oaxaca

Pauline Pavec

Diane Rosenstein Gallery

Ryan Lee

Sapar Contemporary

The Pit

Voloshyn Gallery

Wooson