Bentley's First Residential Tower Comes With Car Elevators For Every Unit

Each unit at the Miami high-rise features a private multi-car garage accessible via a patented vehicle elevator.
Bentley Residences

Car company-influenced architecture is having a moment recently, from Aston Martin's first ever private home, GMC's Hummer EV-housing garage/getaway hybrid, and now Bentley's first branded residence. 

The British luxobarge marque announced a partnership with South Florida's Dezer Development to break ground on a 60-story luxury apartment building in Miami as early as 2023. 

Towering 749 feet above the coastal city's Sunny Isle Beach, the property will feature 200 private units, each of which will get its own in-home multi-car garage accessible from the ground via a patented vehicle elevator. 

The building's cylindrical form and floor-to-ceiling windows also allow for every apartment to enjoy ocean and bayside views, as well as a private balcony. 

Interiors will contain sustainably sourced constructions and finishes. Bentley and the developer are working within Florida Green Building Council certification and other environmental regulations to ensure the use of safe building materials and minimize the impact on local wildlife. 

Additional luxe amenities will include a pool, sauna, outdoor shower, community gym, spa, whisky bar and restaurant. 

No more details were provided, but Bentley Residences is slated for completion by 2026. 

