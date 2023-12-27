How The Ocean Club Became The Bahamas’ Most Iconic Resort

The Four Seasons property just unveiled numerous renovations, building on a hospitality legacy that’s attracted everyone from Jay-Z to Cindy Crawford.

In the heart of the Caribbean, where azure waters merge with cerulean skies, lies a sanctuary of sophistication—the Ocean Club, currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. This luxurious haven embodies the essence of elegance by the sea, setting a new standard for sun-kissed holidays starring sparkling surf and pristine sand.

East Coast winters have a way of turning the snow-logged into a seaboard of muffin tops—carb-bloated waistlines and walking dead complexions. One way to reboot your system and give you enough juice for that final, blustery lap? A spa break in a sun-filled destination like the Ocean Club. Unlimited vitamin D included.

Upon arrival, one is greeted by a breathtaking landscape of immaculate beaches and lush tropical gardens. Here, nature’s artistry seamlessly merges with human-scale hospitality. The Ocean Club’s meticulous attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the pristine sands to the carefully curated flora.

Stepping into the Ocean Club is akin to entering a realm that has thumbed its nose at all things trending—and quite proudly, mind you. This place is all about timeless refinement. The architecture, inspired by the cloisters of Europe, boasts classical grandeur, while the decor exudes modern sophistication.

Each room is a sanctuary of tranquility, adorned with plush furnishings and elegant artwork. Fittingly, the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, just unveiled numerous renovations and upgrades to its guest experience, while the legendary locale has just been named as the final destination on the Four Seasons Private Jet Uncharted Discovery itinerary, set to take place in November and December.

Dining at Ocean Club is an odyssey for the palate. The renowned Dune restaurant, under the culinary mastery of chef JeanGeorges Vongerichten, is a must. The exquisite fusion of Bahamian and French cuisines is a testament to the resort’s delivery of sensual delights and delicacies. A stroll through the Versailles Gardens will have you channeling your inner Cyrano.

It’s hard not to wax poetic when surrounded by such splendor inspired by the iconic gardens of the Château de Versailles. A favored spot for we-said-I-do photoshoots, this meticulously landscaped paradise is home to impressive stone statues, terraced fountains, and enchanting pathways of botanicals. It is an oasis of serenity where guests linger, indulging in quiet contemplation.

Guests have included William Randolph Hearst, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cindy Crawford and a “host of dukes, earls and ambassadors.” Three years after the opening the world’s most famous secret agent showed up.

Scenes for 1965’s Thunderball starring Sean Connery were filmed at Café Martinique, with further sequences shot in and around Paradise Island’s idyllic beachscape. Daniel Craig returned to the Ocean Club for Casino Royale, for which scenes were filmed at the resort’s renowned Martini Bar, Versailles Gardens and Villa Residences. And among other cinematic connections over the years, scenes for Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street were filmed there in 2013 as well.

In essence, Ocean Club is an embodiment of grace and sophistication. It transcends the realm of standard resorts, offering an experience that lingers in the memory long after departure.

This article originally appeared in the Nov/Dec 2023 issue of Maxim magazine.