Check Into These Classic Italian Luxury Hotels in Tuscany and Milan

History, luxury and culinary excellence abound at Borgo Scopeto and Palazo Touring Milano.

Two distinctive 5-star properties in Milan and Tuscany offer up history, luxury, authenticity and culinary excellence, less than two hours apart via Italy’s laudable high-speed trains—or get in your Ferrari and make it an extremely pleasant road trip. There’s never been a better time to visit Palazzo Touring Club and Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais, with history dating back to Medieval times, “offers a tailor-made experience, within ancient walls, which tell centuries of history in intimate connection with the landscape and culture, and where it is possible to find yourself.” Situated in the Chianti Classico hills of Siena, it combines the tranquility of nature with exquisitely fine food and wine into a soothing “elixir for the soul.”

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Several years ago the historic compound of stone buildings was transformed by the well-connected and aesthetically minded Gnudi Angelini family into a contemporary 5-star refuge, “suitable for living an authentic experience” and enhanced by the products of the property’s own farm and vineyards, known for its excellent wine and Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Under the stewardship of the Gnudi Angelinis, the estate has been transformed into a modern sanctuary that preserves its historical charm while offering contemporary comforts. The property, which includes a tower over 1,000 years old, has been expanded to include a manor house, stables, cottages, a chapel, and a cellar, creating a “fortified villa-farm that blends past grandeur with up-to-date luxury.”

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

More than just meticulously restoring its former grandeur, and investing in the continued excellence of the vineyards and olive groves, the 1,200-acre Borgo Scopeto has come to be known as Tuscany’s original luxury resort, with its 52 accommodations, including rooms, suites, and villas. Each was carefully designed to maintain the region’s aesthetic heritage, with period decorations and frescoes that evoke medieval charm while incorporating more recent upgrades.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Most notable is the Villa La Torre, a two-story residence with a private garden and hot tub, ideal for private retreats and relaxation with all of the hotel’s amenities at your beck and call. All guests can enjoy two swimming pools, one nestled in a natural amphitheater among olive trees, and another in the main garden with bar service ready to hand.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

The wellness center, located in a nearby annex, offers relaxation and beauty treatments in harmony with the estate’s serene atmosphere. On-site activities range from tennis and running to biking, yoga, and mindfulness classes, plus wine tastings of course. And the property is also popular with classic car rallies as it makes the perfect scenic pit stop.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Borgo Scopeto’s gourmet dining venue, La Tinaia, is set in the estate’s historic wine cellars, offering a “contemporary twist on local cuisine within elegant, vaulted surroundings.” The restaurant’s outdoor area offers panoramic views of Siena and a charming wisteria-covered pergola. Guests can also enjoy local flavors at Borgo Bistrot, the estate’s casual dining option, and unwind at Il Castello cocktail bar in the original stone tower before or after dinner.

Borgo Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Overseeing the culinary program is chef Pietro Fortunati, who took the helm as the property’s Executive Chef in 2020. His method is to “infuse his culinary creations with a deep appreciation for raw materials, using organic and locally sourced ingredients from the estate and surrounding producers.” Borgo Scopeto is an old and well-established estate producer of Chianti Classico, a powerful attraction in itself, as well as a much-awarded Super Tuscan.

Meanwhile, in Milan, the 5-star Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club offers a blend of historic charm and modern luxury. Housed in the Palazzo Bertarelli, designed in 1914 by Achille Binda, the hotel “reflects Milan’s rich heritage” as the former headquarters of the Touring Club Italiano. The building, an iconic city landmark, underwent a major renovation in 2021 by Studio Marco Piva, “preserving its historical essence while introducing modern luxury.”

Located in Milan’s city center, the hotel features 89 rooms catering to discerning travelers who appreciate the location. The hotel’s elegant design “showcases Milan’s fashion-forward spirit” and includes versatile spaces for business and social events, such as the charming interior courtyard, Bistrot Bertarelli 1894 Milano, and Veloce cocktail bar with an adjacent travel-themed bookstore.

The hotel offers rooms with views of Corso Italia or a serene courtyard, with some featuring mezzanine layouts and historical Milanese ceilings. The Presidential Suite stands out with its 1,130 square feet of beautifully-designed space and alluring views of Milan from its private balcony. And Bistrot Bertarelli 1894 Milano, named after Luigi Vittorio Bertarelli, founder of the Touring Club Italiano, offers a contemporary take on Italian dining, blending traditional recipes with modern techniques.

Guests can enjoy the versatile indoor and outdoor dining spaces. It’s no surprise that the Radisson Collection’s first edition of its new Gastronomy Series is launching in Milan, “celebrating the city’s rich culinary heritage.” From saffron-infused risotto alla Milanese to classic ossobuco, “Milanese dishes reflect the region’s tradition of combining comfort with sophistication,” the property notes, with pasta always at the heart of Italian culinary excellence.

Palazzo Touring Club is a quick five-minute walk from the city’s famous Duomo cathedral. It is also a 10-15 minute walk from the iconic Teatro alla Scala opera house and the world-renowned Quadrilatero della Moda, or Fashion District, full of Milanese boutiques, bakeries, and traditional coffee shops, all well worth checking out.

In 1960, the Radisson brand opened the world’s first design hotel, the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, in Copenhagen, setting off a trend for high-end, design-driven luxury hospitality that continues undiminished. These days the Radisson Collection portfolio boasts some of the world’s most beautiful boutique luxury hotels, from a palazzo in Venice to a five-star resort in Riyadh. No two are alike, and each features a distinctive aesthetic and design philosophy.