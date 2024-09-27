Dig, If You Will, This ‘Purple Rain’-Inspired Minneapolis Airbnb

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Prince’s classic 1984 movie and soundtrack album.

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life—and maybe check into a Purple Rain-themed Airbnb while we’re at it.

The property rental giant is marking the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain by offering overnight stays at the Minneapolis home where Prince’s character The Kid lived in the iconic 1984 movie. Prince purchased the two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode a year before his death in 2016, and it’s the first time it will be open to the public.

The 1,800-square-foot Airbnb listing is “hosted” by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, Prince’s former musical collaborators and members of his band The Revolution, and is available for 25 one-night stays from October 26 to December 14. Up to four guests at a time can book the house at just $7 per person, which is a nod to Prince’s favorite number.

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

While the house’s exterior appeared in Purple Rain, interior scenes were filmed at another location. But the newly-restored property has nevertheless been whimsically remodeled for the benefit of visiting Prince nostalgists. Downstairs, there’s purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage ‘80s stereo “preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid,” complete with scannable QR codes with commentary from Melvoin and Coleman.

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

The spa-like bathroom takes cues from the steamy music video for “When Doves Cry” with a clawfoot bathtub, stained glass windows, plush purple robes and lavender bath bombs. A walk-in closet showcases Prince’s Purple Rain-era tour outfits behind glass and throwback attire that guests can try on, presumably while blasting “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” or Prince’s many other certified bangers.

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

A “Muse Lounge” comes equipped with a piano, guitar and drums, plus instructions on how to play the chorus of “Purple Rain” with pre-recorded audio of The Purple One himself. One of the two bedrooms is modeled after The Kid’s in the movie, and features a retro cassette collection that includes one of Prince’s original demo recordings.

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

“The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have,” Melvoin and Coleman said in a joint statement. “We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

(Airbnb/Eric Ogden)

The cinematic listing comes from Airbnb’s Icons Series, which previously offered stays at a mid-century modern L.A. getaway inspired by Seth Rogen’s Houseplant cannabis lifestyle brand, Ted Lasso’s favorite London pub and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy.

It also comes on the heels of a recent New York Times article detailing how Oscar-winning O.J.: Made In America director Ezra Edelman’s nine-hour documentary about Prince for Netflix has been stalled indefinitely due to a dispute with the late artist’s estate.

Prince superfans interested in booking a stay at the Purple Rain house can try their luck beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 2 at airbnb.com/prince.