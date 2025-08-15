Indulge In ‘Yellowstone’ Vibes At This Luxe-Meets-Rustic Texas Getaway

Channel the Dutton lifestyle with the “Yellowstone”-inspired “Ranch Hand Retreat” at Amarillo’s Barfield Hotel.

(The Barfield Hotel)

The old-school charm and gunslinging mentality of the Wild West remains as enticing as ever, and an exclusive Amarillo, Texas travel package now showcases the world of the smash TV seriesYellowstone ahead of the fall travel season.

(The Barfield Hotel)

The Ranch Hand Retreat at the historic Barfield Hotel gives Yellowstone enthusiasts the chance to live like Beth and Rip Dutton, as Maxim found out during a visit earlier this summer. The passionate outlaw couple escaped to the beautifully renovated Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection property (and its speakeasy in the Texas Panhandle) during the show’s final season. As the Texas heat wanes and seasonal adventures beckon, this lavish two-night getaway package brings the covetable Dutton lifestyle closer than ever before.

Priced at $1,883 in a nod to the Dutton family’s (fictional) history, the travel package is the latest Yellowstone excursion bringing the show to life, with all the trappings a whiskey-sipping Dutton might appreciate. Along with a set of gifted highball glasses awaiting upon arrival, travelers also receive a covetable welcome gift featuring a Four Sixes mini-bar kit, a nod to series creator Taylor Sheridan’s historic Four Sixes Ranch.

The travel package’s Premier Suite proves the perfect place to unwind after a day under the Texas sun (Amarillo’s walkable mural scene is not to be missed). The two-bathroom, one-bedroom suite, an expansive 830-square foot den adorned with richly crafted custom leather furnishings and Western design detailing, even boasts a dining room and full living area.

The handsome suite delivers the ideal layout to enjoy a remarkable in-suite dining experience led by wildly creative, charming Executive Chef Marcus Snead (pay close attention to Texas staples, including remarkably tender cuts of meat and Southern-meets-Western sides). Accented by bar cart service and custom cocktails inspired by the fan-favorite show, the lavish dinner recreates Beth and Rip Dutton’s Amarillo evening in memorable fashion.

(The Barfield Hotel)

The luxe package also includes dining credits for a round of carefully fashioned drinks at the Paramount Recreation Club, a speakeasy with decades-old Mob ties. An exterior wall off the hotel’s alleyway boasts a massive painted logo advertising the cocktail joint’s historic roots. Its intricate beverage program is complemented by a recently opened rooftop bar boasting impressive views of the Texas horizon.

(The Barfield Hotel)

In the basement, the dimly lit speakeasy den requires a few tricks to access (make note of the cellar’s vintage cigarette machine). The warmly appointed spot so happens to make an excellent Old Fashioned, while Texas beers aplenty are also in heavy rotation.

(The Barfield Hotel)

The speakeasy is just one thread of carefully interwoven history and modern Texas charm at the Barfield, The 112-room property, situated in the heart of a lively downtown, was originally developed by Amarillo’s richest woman, the pioneering M.D. Oliver Eakle.

(The Barfield Hotel)

Each of its 10 floors features heritage-minded touches harkening back to its 1920s roots, to the point that the sophisticated property was just named a Texas historical landmark. The businesswoman and philanthropist, also a strong advocate for the power of libraries and education, famously carried a pearl-handled gun and survived multiple kidnapping attempts: Beth Dutton would no doubt be proud.

At every turn, The Barfield says it “embraces the cattle-ranching culture of West Texas while welcoming you with authentic Southern hospitality.” Food and dining options at the Barfield are impeccable, and those craving a truly authentic Western experience will be more than pleased with the chance to get out and about in the field via the Ranch Hand Retreat.

(The Barfield Hotel)

The travel package includes a Palo Duro Canyon horseback riding experience led by the seasoned, friendly crew at Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West. In true Texas fashion, sweeping views are complemented by a look at the inner workings of a real-life ranch, longhorn cattle and all: Saddle up with a proper pair of cowboy boots, as the multi-hour trek is plenty more than just your average guided pony ride.

(The Barfield Hotel)

In downtown Amarillo, a hoppy IPA or a refreshing pilsner from Six Car Pub and Brewery can be a wise choice after a long day on the range. And back at The Barfield, a mix of “modern style and Southern hospitality” awaits.

(Toscana Italian Steakhouse at the Barfield Hotel)

While the Ranch Hand Retreat offers plenty to do in its own right, The Barfield’s Toscana Italian Steakhouse is another concept worth exploring, blending Mediterranean culture and cuisine with a distinctly Texas outlook, the property said. “With plenty of ranches and farms in the Texas Panhandle, eating local thoughtfully sourced farm-to-fork cuisine is easy,” and Executive Chef Marcus Snead’s spin on richly crafted classics speaks to that attention to detail. Again, Beth and Rip Dutton would be proud.

(The Barfield Hotel)

You could make the case that with its many intersecting storylines, characters and spin-offs, the world of Yellowstone isn’t going away any time soon: There’s never been a better time to step into the world of the Duttons with historic charm, rugged appeal and a fine glass of whiskey close at hand via the Ranch Hand Retreat.