Experience Italy With This Luxe ‘La Dolce Vita’ Orient Express

A top-shelf train trip inspired by the iconic Fellini film.

Living the good life, quite literally, is set to take on a whole new meaning in the spring of 2025, when the old world-inspired Orient Express takes to the rails once again.

The impressively opulent luxury train joins a growing cadre of ultra high-end routes across exotic locales, including a series of Veuve Clicquot train rides and an ambitious Saudi Arabia luxury train announced earlier this year. In keeping with such illustrious company, the revamped Orient Express appears more stylish and cooler than ever.

Just nine passenger carriages will ferry a privileged 62 guests in luxury train cars and suites to a series of indulgent, eye-catching destinations. Perhaps most importantly (and intriguingly), the train takes inspiration from swinging ’60s Italy and the iconic 1960 Federico Fellini film La Dolce Vita. Destinations include Venice, Tuscany and Portofino, while one particular itinerary promises a taste of Tuscan vineyards in exclusive fashion.

The ambitious set of itineraries encourages enterprising travelers to “indulge in the enchanting radiance of La Dolce Vita, calling the ride an ode “to the allure of an iconic train’s pure elegance and delights,” as well as a surefire way to experience “an unforgettable voyage through Italy.” Its Ristorante features a menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck, to go along with room service covering a “delightful array of savory Italian delicacies,” just one among many things to love about this exceptional train travel experience.

The accommodations are as impressive as the on-train menu and its destinations, featuring 18 suites complete with a private bathroom, a seating area and premium decor channeling Italian-inspired “vibrant hues of orange, terracotta, and purple.” The experience, which also includes itineraries carrying guests to and from historic locales like Rome and Sicily, is billed by the Orient Express as “balancing history with a contemporary spirit, one that the company said “gives the impression of having always existed.” With trip packages starting around $3,000, an entirely new (and yet, old) way to experience Italy awaits.