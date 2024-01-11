Travel Luxuriously With A Trio Of Veuve Clicquot Train Trips This Year

Sip champagne and savor culinary delicacies as you chug through Singapore, Peru and France ins style.

Luxury train travel has an alluring appeal of days gone by, and that charm is now within reach (to a degree) through a new series of 2024 train trips put on by Veuve Clicquot and luxury hospitality and travel group Belmond.

(Belmond)

With an eye toward tracing beauty on the horizon, Solaire Journeys will take lucky travelers across three continents in opulent style, all in a nod to the heritage and luxury of Veuve Clicquot (not unlike Ritz-Carlton’s plans to bring its own brand of luxury to a high-seas cruise).

(Belmond)

The first journey promises adventure from Singapore to Malaysia starting this coming April via the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

More Maxim Videos

(Veuve Clicquot)

The route is a nod to the 1859 arrival of the luxury champagne in Singapore, and the train boasts handsome cherry wood-paneled rooms and a piano bar carriage.

(Belmond)

The next Solaire Journey whisks travelers away from July 4 through July 6 from Vienna to Reims, France (all following a gala dinner in Venice, of course).

(Belmond)

That particular itinerary promises an even deeper dive into the world of “Veuve” through a Champagne region tour and an immersive experience within the UNESCO landmark Veuve Clicquot chalk quarries.

(Belmond)

The third itinerary, set to cruise from October 21 through October 36, is just as breathtaking as the other two options, if not more so: Stops include world-famous historic sites in Cusco and Macchu Picchu.

Along the way, guests will enjoy “delicacies prepared by renowned chefs” and “savor fabulous champagnes,” naturally.

(Belmond)

To be sure, each trip promises no shortage of world-class cuisine, breathtaking vistas and a fine spirit of adventure, as Veuve Clicquot encourages travelers to “follow your dreams in fine style and the pioneering spirit” of founder Madame Clicquot.

Passionate world travelers can get ready to uncork adventure by learning more and booking via Veuve Clicquot and Belmond.