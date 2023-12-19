Ritz-Carlton To Set Sail With 794-Foot-Cruise Ship In 2025

The Ritz-Carlton’s massive new ship has 226 suites and can sail with up to 452 guests.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the latest luxury cruise ship in its growing collection, the 794-foot Luminara, making it the famed hotel brand’s biggest luxury liner yet.

Back in 2018, Ritz-Carlton made waves with its plans to enter the luxury travel market beyond its famed hotels, bringing those same amenities, level of service and opulence to the high seas. The superyacht-inspired Luminara—which joins the hotel brands Evrima and Ilma ships—is set to sail in 2025 from Barcelona.

“With Luminara, we are not just adding another superyacht to our fleet; we are expanding the horizons of ultra-luxury travel,” Jim Murren, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

“Luminara is an invitation to embark on remarkable journeys and discover the world’s most captivating destinations with unparalleled amenities and service.”

As many as 452 guests can take their pick from the luxury lodging brand’s 226 suites, with different levels of exclusivity and space available.

The Owner’s Suite floorplan is perhaps the most stunning of the ship’s lodging options, with its own dining and living areas, a private terrace and a double vanity bathroom.

It also boasts 24-hour in-suite dining and a minibar you can outfit according to your liking (a fine luxury Scotch might be a wise selection in this instance).

The Residential Suite is also as it sounds, with plenty of space and its own “luxury custom king bed sleep system,” plus a “luxurious and modern living and dining area.”

As to the itinerary away from the ship, its July 2025 maiden voyage from Spain will pass through exotic locales like Saint-Tropez and Monte Carlo.

Of course, the experience is rounded out by luxury dining onboard and personalized service every step of the way, and as the Ritz-Carlton notes, its “interiors have been thoughtfully crafted to fuse the refined residential feel of The Ritz-Carlton ashore with the innovative design quality of the world’s most stylish yachts.”

If that sounds like a dream vacation in a home away from home of sorts, find out more and book your stay now through the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.