Indulge In ‘Nautical Elegance’ Vibes In The French Riviera At AREV St. Tropez

Experience old-school European luxury at this newly-launched 35-key getaway.

(AREV St. Tropez)

As much a place as an idea, to visit Saint Tropez is to glimpse the past, toasting the finer things in life all the while. Scarcely a year old, luxury boutique hotel AREV St. Tropez is drawing on that illustrious past to shape the future of the revered global destination, once a haven for the likes of Brigitte Bardot and now a favorite haunt for the stars of today.

(AREV St. Tropez)

The atmosphere within the vivid AREV St. Tropez (just a seven-minunte walk from the city center) is intimate and considered, paced more slowly than, say, the famed VIP Room in St. Tropez, where celebs from Rihanna to Jay-Z have been known to dance the night away.

(AREV St. Tropez)

Yes, the timeless appeal of Bardot favorite Les Caves Du Roy also remains when it comes to nightlife, but the AREV St. Tropez presents a refined getaway alternative, as we found out during a recent visit. A quiet season for the French Riviera unlocks the potential of its future, and not just in the heady summer months: Saint-Tropez’s luxury hotel scene ebbs and flows, arguably reaching a fever pitch around July, but consider the year-round resort an oasis whenever laidback luxury beckons.

(AREV St. Tropez)

Across 35 rooms and signature suites (buoyed by the recent addition of 11 new rooms, plus a new pool), there’s a sense of playful luxury, accented by vibrant blue, white and red details that place one at the intersection of old-world France and modern design.

(AREV St. Tropez)

Offerings tucked down staircases and quiet hallways speak to these points of distinction: The AREV Spa features a custom lineup of Maison St. products & services, all the better to unwind the morning after a night on the town, while a state-of-the-art fitness center is almost hidden near a quiet garden terrace.

(AREV St. Tropez)

AREV calls its approach “nautical elegance,” and it’s fully apparent in Classic, Deluxe and Junior suites, plus six full-sized suites. A vivid mix of contemporary art plays wonderfully off handsomely appointed, inviting furnishings, and most rooms offer large private terraces. With rates starting at around $1,200 for June and beyond, the hotel says it expects consistent bookings through the summer months, would-be guests should act swiftly to secure a taste of French Riviera.

(AREV St. Tropez)

The allure of St. Tropez nightlife remains as strong as ever, even during the offseason. Le Café, a lively piano bar with an elevated French bistro menu, is just a short walk away from the AREV. As dusk falls around the restaurant, the tempo of the night accelerates, cocktails are shaken with renewed vigor and every nook of the space turns into a dance floor. It makes the chance to adjourn to a four-poster bed — or enjoy a nightcap at Q’s Bar back at the AREV St. Tropez — all the more enticing.

(AREV St. Tropez)

There’s a welcome, delicate hush within Q’s Bar at AREV St. Tropez: Fewer than a dozen bar stools outfitted in tasteful, ever-present blue-and-white striping help see to that. The cocktail menu and the accompanying liquor cabinet touch gracefully on classics of days gone by, running the gamut from the Vesper to the French 75, a delicious Whiskey Sour, a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and a simple but delightful Pisco Sour. Cocktails are nicely complemented by The Strand restaurant, which goes so far as to adorn its dishes with fresh herbs and greens from lush gardens on the property. Guests would also do well to inquire about an olive oil tasting (yes, an olive oil tasting).

If ever you’ve dined at world-famous Bagatelle, you’ll recognize the inspiration behind The Strand, and the care put into its food and beverage program. A selection of digestif sippers including bitters, absinthe and port is handily complemented by a dazzling spirits list featuring dozens of options across tequila, mezcal, vodka, bourbon and rye, with names both familiar and unexpected: The sign of a spirits program curated to suit every taste. If you’re lucky, you might have the chance to try WhistlePig’s Boss Hog or perhaps splurge on Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

(AREV St. Tropez)

The real star of the show at The Strand and Q’s Bar is (naturally) the wine selection, with seemingly instant access to truly wonderful vintages sourced across the region and down the road. Particular attention is paid to stunners like the Les Pagodes de Cos Château Cos d’Estournel 2016, while Alsace A.O.C. white wine is an exceptional menu standout.

(Fondugues-Pradugues)

The hotel is conveniently situated a short drive from innovative wineries like Fondugues-Pradugues, a biodynamic maker of Provence rosé and red wines, with limited-edition bottlings and innovative experiments in blending based on the season. There’s a thrilling contrast between the lavish coast nearby and the earthy confines of a vineyard. Fittingly, the hotel plans to host wine tours and workshops for guests in the coming months.

(Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Tourism)

Back in town, the Place des Lices, just minutes from the AREV, springs to life every Tuesday and Saturday for the famed St. Tropez Market. With covetable access to fine French cheeses, meats and gourmet wares, the resort will soon launch local guided culinary tours, a tantalizing prospect for the foodie and world traveler. For the shopper craving elegance, a vast lineup of luxury boutiques jot the harbor, including storefronts from the likes of Chanel and Swiss watchmaker Hublot.

St. Tropez is a region of endless variety, as seaside cafes offer a prime view of stunning luxury yachts, while glimpses of the coast dot the city’s narrow yet picturesque alleyways. In the high season, the coastal region is packed with revelers craving a taste of the good life, making the AREV St. Tropez even more appealing as both a respite and a seriously convenient way to get to and from the heart of the action on foot.

(AREV St. Tropez)

Heading into a lucrative and buzzing time of year, the property is plotting a new sport and lifestyle summer capsule collection with PAPER London, all the better to bring home the look and feel of the famed French Riviera. Its restaurant, The Strand, will go al fresco for the summer months, bolstered by a new seasonal menu and cocktail selection. And the AREV St. Tropez is bringing Q’s Bar to life through a series of mixology workshops and guided whisky tastings, with each experience designed to “showcase the beauty and richness of St Tropez.”

(AREV St. Tropez)

The AREV St. Tropez seems to present the notion that whatever you might have thought of the sunny French Riviera, think again: Timeless odes to the past are a constant, but all the trappings of modern refinement are within your reach, only minutes away from the coast.