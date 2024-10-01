Inside London’s 007, The ‘World’s First James Bond Bar’

Sip a Bond-worthy “shaken, not stirred” martini to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the classic 007 movie “Goldfinger.”

(007.com)

Drams of scotch, flutes of champagne, and, of course, shaken-not-stirred martinis are all waiting to quench the thirsts of 007 disciples at what’s been dubbed the “world’s first James Bond Bar” celebrating the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger.

Now until December 31, the prestigious Burlington Arcade on Piccadilly in London’s West End will host The 007, a two-floor pop-up bar opened in partnership with Belvedere, Blackwell Rum, Champagne Bollinger and Macallan—all being libations brands that have previously partnered with the James Bond franchise.

In addition to three gold Aston Martin DB5 sculptures hung from the site’s historic ceilings, a vast collection of James Bond memorabilia will be on-display, including Goldfinger props like Oddjob’s hat, a Fort Knox gold bar, Goldfinger’s golf shoes and the never-before-exhibited spyhole clock from the villain’s private plane. Omega, Bond’s preferred watchmaker, has also brought over the only two gold 007 timepieces—the Seamaster Diver 300M Commander’s Watch (2017) and the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Limited Edition (2019), which commemorated the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase several collectable from a 007 boutique, including a James Bond 2024 luxury advent calendar, limited edition framed prints, and The Macallan’s highly collectible 60th Anniversary Decades whisky sets. An official statement also teases that Fabergé’s Octopussy capsule collection, including the handcrafted limited edition Egg Objet, will be available to view “and perhaps purchase.”

(007.com)

Of course, you could always kick back and sip a Vesper martini. The 007 is open now through December 31.