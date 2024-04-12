Inside The $500 Million Four Seasons New Orleans, NOLA’s First True 5-Star Hotel

The megabucks hotel revamp has taken luxury hospitality in the Crescent City to bold new heights.

With culinary offerings from two James Beard Award-winning chefs, musical performances by Grammy-nominated jazz musicians, a sublime atelier / spa in partnership with an acclaimed French skincare brand, a regional-specific curated art collection, and world-class design worthy of any European capital, the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has taken luxury in the Crescent City to bold new heights.

So much so that in 2022, the hotel was accredited with an AAA Five Diamond hotel designation, the sole hotel in the state of Louisiana bestowed the honor. The designation is reserved for the top one percent of the nearly 25,000 AAA Diamond-rated lodgings countrywide.

With 34 floors in all, and a spectacular panoramic observation deck overlooking the lighted bridges, passing paddle-wheel queens and barges of the Mississippi River, the five-star hotel’s conversion from the original World Trade Center office building (designed in 1967 by the architect of New York’s MoMa) into the new Four Seasons cost a reported $500 million. Opened in August of 2021, it is formidable.

“Guests need not travel beyond our doors to experience the flavors and rich culinary history of New Orleans,” Four Seasons New Orleans general manager Mali Carow, tells us. “The hotel has a Zen vibe with the buzz of the city’s vibrancy. This architectural gem not only honors the past but also sets a new standard for design and comfort in the heart of New Orleans.”

Locals and travelers will find singular restaurants by acclaimed local chefs, luxe accommodations, a non pareil location at the foot of the Central Business District and Mississippi River, and steps from the French Quarter’s edge, a resort-like rooftop pool and spa (featuring air-conditioned cabanas with their own small bars), and striking indoor-outdoor event spaces.

Because, of course, New Orleans is the home of so many classic spirits, it boasts a phenomenal bar program helmed by the city’s finest libation shakers. Chandelier Bar is the glamorous first-floor centerpiece of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. Old-school class with modern sass personified. Rooted in tradition, beverage manager Hadi Ktiri’s purposeful drink menu reflects stellar executions of the Crescent City’s most indigenous cocktails (from the French 75 and Old Fashioned to the Grasshopper and Ramos Gin Fizz), while center-pieced by a 16-foot-tall chandelier of 15,000 crystals.

Miss River is the name of local celebrity chef Alon Shaya’’s “love letter to Louisiana,” he says. It’s inspired by the chef’s vast experience of the local culture and cuisine in his nearly 20 years as a resident and owner of Beard winner Saba (he curated the delectable bites menu in the Chandelier Bar too.) This romantic dining room pays tribute to the city’s culinary oomph, showcasing Chef Shaya’s innovative take on beloved local dishes, while providing surprise and flavorful whimsy to the fine-eating experience.

Equally impressive, on the hotel’s fourth floor, the recently opened Chemin à la Mer is helmed by local James Beard-winner Chef Donald Link (Cochon, Butcher, Peche). This “pathway to the sea,” as the French namesake translates,” provides an enticing menu of steaks and seafood–a sublime combination of local fare executed with French techniques, set against jaw-dropping views of the Mississippi. Not to be missed either is the restaurant’s oyster bar, a New Orleans tradition.

The hotel offers an adventurous experience with “Oysters Take Flight,” the name of a trip that guests can take by seaplane to soar about the Louisiana marshlands. Destination: Little Moon Oyster Ranch, just off Grand Isle in Bayou Rigaud, where the oysters are a sweet variation of the Crescent City’s Gulf treasures. Guided by Ryan Anderson, a.k.a. “Oyster Daddy,” guests will learn about sustainable seafood farming and indulge in the extraordinary pleasure of slurping down freshly shucked oysters straight from the waters.

After “having over-tapped the embarrassment of riches, visitors may want some pampering,” Carow notes. “The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is a place where beauty and well-being shine against the backdrop of New Orleans’ joyful energy. We are the first in Louisiana to provide treatments from acclaimed French skincare line Biologique Recherche, as well as the organically-farmed Seed to Skin Tuscany. Our Spa is distinguished by its advanced techniques and results-driven approach to have guests looking and feeling their best.”

“Guests can plan their visit around one of our many food, cocktail, music and community festivals, where they are able to enjoy our city’s vibrant and energizing culture,” Chief Concierge Melissa Comardelle—a New Orleans native who proudly wears Les Clefs d’Or, the golden keys of professional concierges the world over—tells us.

She adds that, “For those interested in a more intimate exploration of local culture, the hotel concierges can arrange a private jazz concert at the iconic Preservation Hall for your family or friends, an evening with a local chef who will share their favorite local haunts before preparing dinner for you in their own restaurant, or a private streetcar ride through the historic Garden District with an experienced guide.”

Whether a much-needed getaway with friends, a romantic staycation, or a long-awaited family vacation, Four Seasons is ready to help make the most of each stay down to the last detail. Its subtly elegant 341 rooms and suites designed by Bill Rooney Studio offer accommodation options suited to each guest’s directives for enjoyment in the city. Rooms are light and airy with a palette of clean whites and pale greys accentuated with white-washed oak furnishings, textured fabrics, and wall treatments. Above all every bed is bliss, accented by a striking tri-panel plaster relief depicting The Deep South’s signature scented flower, the magnolia.

In addition to Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, the tower of luxury is home to 92 fully-serviced Four Seasons Private Residences. All provide access to all hotel facilities, including the spa, fitness center, rooftop pool deck, and indoor/outdoor event spaces, Chandelier Bar, and restaurants by Chefs Alon Shaya and Donald Link.

The Four Seasons New Orleans is also located minutes from the city’s Julia Street, the Art Row. Taking inspiration from this Warehouse District scene, home to its summer event the White Linen Night art crawl, the hotel opens its own gallery doors with its paintings and photography throughout.

“The curated art collection at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is a vibrant showcase of regional artists,” Carow notes, featuring works like Louisiana-based George Dunbar’s clay and gold leaf panels in the lobby alongside a collection of fine-art photography from modern artist L. Kasimu Harris and the lush, landscape paintings by Southern artist John Alexander, commissioned for Chemin à la Mer.

Of course music plays a part as well, this being New Orleans. “Since opening, we’ve fused music throughout the hotel,” says Carow. “From garden concerts to surprise brass bands and weekend jazz brunch in our Miss River, music is core to our identity as a hotel. We’ve been honored to host Cajun fiddle player Amanda Shaw and Grammy-nominated trumpet player Branden Lewis, and look forward to highlighting more local talent as our program grows.”

Says Carow, “The transformation of this truly iconic building is stunning, and serves as a wonderful addition to the Four Seasons portfolio of exceptional properties.”