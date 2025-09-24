Mandarin Oriental Is Opening Its First Luxury Golf Resort & Residences in Dubai

The Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates will be the brand’s third property in Dubai and its first to offer a dedicated golf resort and branded residences.

(Mandarin Oriental)

Luxury is coming to the links. Mandarin Oriental is set to open its first-ever golf resort in Dubai, a destination that promises to blend world-class golf with the luxury hotel brand’s renowned hospitality and wellness offerings. The Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, slated for a 2030 opening, will be the group’s third property in the city and will feature 97 private branded residences.

Located in the serene Jumeirah Golf Estates, the resort is designed to be more than just a destination for golf lovers. With a strong emphasis on wellness, it will offer guests and residents a tranquil sanctuary. The resort will feature 121 beautifully designed rooms and suites, complemented by expansive villas for residents. Each villa comes with its own private amenities, including a lounge, meeting space, pool, and fitness areas, ensuring a true sense of exclusivity, according to the brand.

At the heart of the property will be the Spa at Mandarin Oriental. Nearly 5,000 square meters will be dedicated to holistic well-being, featuring male and female-only pools, an outdoor meditation area, and three additional swimming pools. Residents and guests will have access to a full range of signature wellness, beauty, and massage treatments, creating a peaceful retreat from the city.

For those who come for the golf, the resort won’t disappoint. As part of the larger Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Next Chapter development, guests will have access to exceptional facilities, including an 18-hole championship golf course, a driving range, and a Golf Clubhouse. There will also be a dedicated Equestrian Centre and Clubhouse with indoor and outdoor arenas.

The resort will also offer six distinct dining venues, including two restaurants at the Golf Club, and a variety of meeting and event spaces, including a grand ballroom. This new venture underscores Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to expanding its presence in the region and offering a unique, lifestyle-focused destination for well-heeled golfers who appreciate luxurious living and a focus on wellness and nature.

Check out the first official rendering of the Dubai golf resort above, and see where Mandarin Oriental landed on the LTI-Luxury Travel Intelligence list of best hotel brands of 2025 here.