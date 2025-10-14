Michelin Guide Honors Best U.S. Hotels Of 2025

Modeled after Michelin Stars for restaurants, the new Keys system designates one, two, or three Keys for the most outstanding luxury hotels. Read on for the full list.

(Amangiri)

The prestigious Michelin Guide has announced its 2025 selection of top U.S. hotels, honoring hundreds of properties across the country with its newly established Michelin Keys and highlighting a trend toward bold, rich design.

Modeled after the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the new Keys system designates one, two, or three Keys for the most outstanding hotels. The guide retains its 16 highly-coveted Three-Key establishments in the US, with a concentration in New York and California, alongside single locations in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Montana and Utah.

Among the highest honors, New York’s Aman New York and Casa Cipriani maintain Three-Key status, both housed in glamorous Beaux Arts buildings. In California, the Three-Key Post Ranch Inn was nominated for the inaugural Michelin Local Gateway Award, and SingleThread Inn is noted for being one of the only hotels globally to hold three Keys and a Three-Star restaurant.

The 2025 list sees several prominent additions, most notably the new Two-Key hotels, including the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia and the Warren Street Hotel in New York City. New One-Key properties like the Six Bells Countryside Inn in Rosendale, New York, and the Fidelity Hotel Cleveland in Ohio were also cited, reflecting a national appreciation for high-design hotels from the coasts to the Midwest. The Three-Key Canyon Ranch Tucson in Arizona was among five nominees for the inaugural Michelin Wellness Award. Check out the full list below.

Three-Key Hotels

(Little Palm Island)

Arizona (Tucson): Canyon Ranch Tucson

California (Beverly Hills): The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection

California (Big Sur): Post Ranch Inn

California (Healdsburg): SingleThread Inn

California (Los Angeles): Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection

California (Rutherford): Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection

California (St. Helena): Meadowood Napa Valley

California (Woodside): Canyon Ranch Woodside

Florida (Little Torch Key): Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Hawaii (Kailua Kona): Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Montana (Pray): Sage Lodge

New York (NYC): Aman New York

New York (NYC): Casa Cipriani New York

New York (NYC): Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

New York (NYC): The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Utah (Canyon Point): Amangiri

Two-Key Hotels

(“Carmen” at Faena Theater at Faena Miami Beach)

Alaska

Halibut Cove: Stillpoint Lodge

Arkansas

Little Rock: The Hornibrook Mansion Empress of Little Rock

Arizona

Sedona: Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel

California

Beverly Hills: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills: The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills: The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Big Sur: Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort

Carmel Valley: Bernardus Lodge & Spa

Guerneville: The Stavrand

Healdsburg: Montage Healdsburg

Healdsburg: The Madrona

Laguna Beach: Montage Laguna Beach

Montecito: Rosewood Miramar Beach

Napa: Milliken Creek Inn & Spa

San Francisco: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero

San Francisco: The Battery

Sausalito: Cavallo Point Lodge

West Hollywood: Chateau Marmont

Yountville: Bardessono

Yountville: North Block

Colorado

Dunton: Dunton Hot Springs

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C.: Rosewood Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C.: The Jefferson

Florida

Key West: The Marquesa Hotel

Miami: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

Miami Beach: Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Miami Beach: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Miami Beach: The Setai Miami Beach

Palm Beach: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Hawaii

Honolulu: Halekulani

Kailua-Kona: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Lahaina: Montage Kapalua Bay

Illinois

Chicago: Pendry Chicago

Chicago: The Langham, Chicago

Chicago: The Peninsula Chicago

Maryland

Baltimore: The Ivy Hotel

Massachusetts

Boston: Raffles Boston

Boston: The Langham Boston

Boston: The Newbury Boston

Boston: The Whitney Hotel Boston

Lenox: Canyon Ranch Lenox

North Adams: TOURISTS

Montana

Darby: Triple Creek Ranch

Greenough: The Resort at Paws Up

Superior: Alpine Falls Ranch

New Hampshire

Jackson Village: Inn at Thorn Hill

New Mexico

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque: Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm

New York

New York City: Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York

New York City: Nine Orchard

New York City: Pendry Manhattan West

New York City: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

New York City: The Fifth Avenue Hotel

New York City: The Mark Hotel

New York City: Warren Street Hotel

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Rhode Island

Newport: Castle Hill Inn and Resort

Newport: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

South Carolina

Bluffton: Montage Palmetto Bluff

Charleston: The Loutrel

Tennessee

Nashville: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

Nashville: The Hermitage Hotel

Walland: Blackberry Farm

Texas

Austin: Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Fort Worth: Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

San Antonio: Hotel Emma

Utah

Park City: Washington School House Hotel

Virginia

Washington: The Inn at Little Washington

Vermont

Barnard: Twin Farms

Wyoming

Teton Village: Caldera House

One-Key Hotels

(Four Seasons Maui at Wailea)

Arizona

Marana: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

Paradise Valley: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Phoenix: Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Phoenix: The Global Ambassador

Scottsdale: Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Sedona: El Portal

California

Calistoga: Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley

Carmel / Monterey: Villa Mara Carmel

Elk: Harbor House

La Jolla: Orli La Jolla

Los Angeles: Downtown LA Proper Hotel

Los Angeles: The Aster

Los Angeles: The Paramour Estate

Los Angeles: The Prospect Hollywood

Los Angeles Area: Le Petit Pali Brentwood

Los Angeles Area: Regent Santa Monica Beach

Napa: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Napa / Sonoma Valleys: The Francis House

Newport Beach: Pendry Newport Beach

Palm Springs: Dive Palm Springs

Palm Springs: Holiday House Palm Springs

Palm Springs: La Serena Villas

Palm Springs: Sparrows Lodge

Rutherford: Rancho Caymus Inn

San Diego / La Jolla Area: The LaFayette Hotel and Club

San Francisco: 1 Hotel San Francisco

San Francisco: Hotel Drisco

San Luis Obispo: Hotel San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo: San Luis Creek Lodge

Santa Monica: Casa Del Mar

Santa Monica: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Santa Monica: Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Santa Monica: Shutters on the Beach

Santa Monica: The Georgian

Sea Ranch: The Sea Ranch Lodge

West Hollywood: Chamberlain West Hollywood

West Hollywood: Hotel 850 SVB

West Hollywood: Palihouse West Hollywood

West Hollywood: Soho House Holloway

West Hollywood: Sunset Tower Hotel

West Hollywood: The Charlie

Colorado

Aspen: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Aspen: Mollie Aspen

Aspen: The Little Nell

Denver: Clayton Hotel & Members Club

Denver: Four Seasons Denver

Denver: Populus

Denver: The Crawford Hotel

Fort Collins: The Armstrong Hotel

Fort Collins: The Elizabeth Hotel, Autograph Collection

Telluride: Lumière with Inspirato

Telluride: Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Vail: Four Seasons Vail

Vail: Sonnenalp Hotel

Connecticut

Litchfield: Belden House & Mews

Washington: Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C.: Eaton DC

Washington D.C.: Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf

Washington D.C.: Riggs Washington DC

Washington D.C.: The Dupont Circle Hotel

Washington D.C.: The Hay-Adams Hotel

Delaware

Wilmington: The Quoin

Florida

Boca Raton: Tower at The Boca Raton

Miami: Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove

Miami: The Moore

Miami Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach

Miami Beach: Esmé Miami Beach

Miami Beach: Hotel Greystone – Adults Only

Miami Beach: The Betsy – South Beach

Orlando: Ette Hotel

Orlando: Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Orlando: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Palm Beach: Palm House

Palm Beach: The Breakers

Palm Beach: The White Elephant Palm Beach

St. Augustine: The Collector – Luxury Inn & Gardens

Tampa: Palihouse Hyde Park Village

Georgia

Atlanta: Forth Hotel Atlanta

Atlanta: Hotel Clermont

Atlanta: Stonehurst Place Atlanta

Greensboro: The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

Savannah: Bellwether House

Savannah: Hotel Bardo Savannah

Savannah: Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah

Hawaii

Kihei: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Kohala Coast: Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Lanai City: Four Seasons Resort Lana’i

Lihue: Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

Princeville: 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Illinois

Chicago: Chicago Athletic Association

Chicago: The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Michigan Avenue Chicago

Chicago: Viceroy Chicago

Chicago: Waldorf Astoria Chicago

Indiana

Indianapolis: Bottleworks Hotel Indianapolis

Indianapolis: Ironworks Hotel Indy

Kentucky

Lexington: The Manchester Hotel

Louisville: Hotel Genevieve

Louisiana

New Orleans: Columns

New Orleans: New Orleans: Hotel Henrietta

New Orleans: Hotel Peter and Paul

New Orleans: Hotel Saint Vincent

New Orleans: Maison Metier

New Orleans: The Celestine New Orleans

Massachusetts

Boston: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Boston: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Boston: Mandarin Oriental Boston

Edgartown: Faraway Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown: Hob Knob

Great Barrington: Granville House

Lexington: The Inn at Hastings Park

Nantucket: The Brant

Nantucket: The Wauwinet

Vineyard Haven: Nobnocket Boutique Inn

Maine

Biddeford: The Lincoln Hotel

Camden: Camden Harbour Inn

Camden: The Norumbega Inn

Cape Neddick: Cliff House Maine

Kennebunkport: AWOL Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport: Kennebunkport Captains Collection

Kennebunkport: White Barn Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

Portland: Blind Tiger Portland – Carleton Street

Portland: Blind Tiger Portland – Danforth Street

Michigan

Birmingham: Daxton Hotel

Detroit: Shinola Hotel

Minnesota

Minneapolis: Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

Missouri

Kansas City: Crossroads Hotel

Montana

Big Sky: Montage Big Sky

New York

Adirondack Mountains: The Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa

Adirondack Mountains: The Whiteface Lodge

Adirondack Mountains: The Adelphi Hotel

Catskills / Hudson Valley: Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery

Catskills / Hudson Valley: Inness

Catskills / Hudson Valley: The Maker Hotel

Catskills / Hudson Valley: Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection

Catskills / Hudson Valley: Six Bells Countryside Inn

Catskills / Hudson Valley: Eastwind Hotel & Bar

Finger Lakes: Inns of Aurora

North Fork / Long Island: The Menhaden

New York City: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

New York City: Ace Hotel Brooklyn

New York City: Wythe Hotel

New York City: 1 Hotel Central Park

New York City: Baccarat Hotel & Residences

New York City: The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

New York City: The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

New York City: The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

New York City: The Bowery Hotel

New York City: The Greenwich Hotel

New York City: The Hotel Chelsea

New York City: The Lowell

New York City: The Ludlow Hotel

New York City: The Mercer

New York City: The Peninsula New York

New York City: The Surrey

New York City: The Twenty Two New York

New York City: The Wall Street Hotel

North Carolina

Asheville: Blind Tiger Asheville

Charlotte: The Ivey’s Hotel

Greensboro: Proximity Hotel

Wilmington: ARRIVE Wilmington

Wilmington: Dreamers Welcome

New Jersey

Asbury Park: Asbury Ocean Club Hotel

Cape May: Beach Plum Farm Cottages

Peapack: Pendry Natirar

New Mexico

Santa Fe: Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

Nevada

Las Vegas: Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Las Vegas: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Las Vegas: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Stateline: Edgewood Tahoe

Ohio

Cleveland: Fidelity Hotel Cleveland

Oregon

McMinnville: Atticus Hotel

Portland: The Hoxton, Portland

Portland: The Ritz-Carlton, Portland

Portland: Woodlark

Pennsylvania

Milford: Hotel Fauchere

Philadelphia: Anna and Bel

Philadelphia: Guild House Philadelphia

Philadelphia: The Rittenhouse Hotel

Rhode Island

Newport: The Cliffside Inn

Newport: The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection

South Carolina

Charleston: 86 Cannon Charleston

Charleston: HarbourView Inn

Charleston: Hotel Bennett Charleston

Charleston: Post House

Charleston: The Dewberry

Charleston: The Pinch Charleston

Charleston: The Spectator Hotel

Johns Island: The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection

Tennessee

Chattanooga: The Hotel Chalet

Franklin: Southall Farm and Inn

Knoxville: The Tennessean Hotel

Memphis: ARRIVE Memphis

Nashville: 1 Hotel Nashville

Nashville: Soho House Nashville

Texas

Austin: ARRIVE Austin

Austin: Austin Proper Hotel

Austin: Fairmont Austin Gold Experience

Austin: Hotel Saint Cecilia

Austin: Hotel ZaZa Austin

Austin: Soho House Austin

Austin: The Heywood Hotel

Dallas: Casa Duro

Dallas: Hotel Swexan

Dallas: Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Dallas: Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

El Paso: The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park

Fort Worth: Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection

Galveston: Carr Mansion

Houston: Hotel Saint Augustine

Houston: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Houston: Hotel ZaZa Museum District

Houston: The Post Oak Hotel

Utah

Moab: ULUM Moab

Park City: Montage Deer Valley

Park City: Pendry Park City

Park City: Stein Eriksen Lodge

Sundance: Sundance Resort

Wanship: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

Virginia

Middleburg: Salamander Resort & Spa

Vermont

Burlington: Blind Tiger Burlington

Woodstock: The Woodstock Inn & Resort

Washington

Kenmore: The Lodge at St. Edward State Park

Seattle: 1 Hotel Seattle

Seattle: Hotel 1000

Seattle: Lotte Hotel Seattle

Seattle: Populus Seattle

Wisconsin

Beloit: Hotel Goodwin

La Crosse: The Charmant Hotel

Wyoming

Jackson: Hotel Jackson

Jackson: The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection