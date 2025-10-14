Michelin Guide Honors Best U.S. Hotels Of 2025
Modeled after Michelin Stars for restaurants, the new Keys system designates one, two, or three Keys for the most outstanding luxury hotels. Read on for the full list.
The prestigious Michelin Guide has announced its 2025 selection of top U.S. hotels, honoring hundreds of properties across the country with its newly established Michelin Keys and highlighting a trend toward bold, rich design.
Modeled after the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the new Keys system designates one, two, or three Keys for the most outstanding hotels. The guide retains its 16 highly-coveted Three-Key establishments in the US, with a concentration in New York and California, alongside single locations in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Montana and Utah.
Among the highest honors, New York’s Aman New York and Casa Cipriani maintain Three-Key status, both housed in glamorous Beaux Arts buildings. In California, the Three-Key Post Ranch Inn was nominated for the inaugural Michelin Local Gateway Award, and SingleThread Inn is noted for being one of the only hotels globally to hold three Keys and a Three-Star restaurant.
The 2025 list sees several prominent additions, most notably the new Two-Key hotels, including the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia and the Warren Street Hotel in New York City. New One-Key properties like the Six Bells Countryside Inn in Rosendale, New York, and the Fidelity Hotel Cleveland in Ohio were also cited, reflecting a national appreciation for high-design hotels from the coasts to the Midwest. The Three-Key Canyon Ranch Tucson in Arizona was among five nominees for the inaugural Michelin Wellness Award. Check out the full list below.
Three-Key Hotels
Arizona (Tucson): Canyon Ranch Tucson
California (Beverly Hills): The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection
California (Big Sur): Post Ranch Inn
California (Healdsburg): SingleThread Inn
California (Los Angeles): Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection
California (Rutherford): Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection
California (St. Helena): Meadowood Napa Valley
California (Woodside): Canyon Ranch Woodside
Florida (Little Torch Key): Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
Hawaii (Kailua Kona): Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
Montana (Pray): Sage Lodge
New York (NYC): Aman New York
New York (NYC): Casa Cipriani New York
New York (NYC): Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
New York (NYC): The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
Utah (Canyon Point): Amangiri
Two-Key Hotels
Alaska
Halibut Cove: Stillpoint Lodge
Arkansas
Little Rock: The Hornibrook Mansion Empress of Little Rock
Arizona
Sedona: Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel
California
Beverly Hills: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills: The Maybourne Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Big Sur: Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort
Carmel Valley: Bernardus Lodge & Spa
Guerneville: The Stavrand
Healdsburg: Montage Healdsburg
Healdsburg: The Madrona
Laguna Beach: Montage Laguna Beach
Montecito: Rosewood Miramar Beach
Napa: Milliken Creek Inn & Spa
San Francisco: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero
San Francisco: The Battery
Sausalito: Cavallo Point Lodge
West Hollywood: Chateau Marmont
Yountville: Bardessono
Yountville: North Block
Colorado
Dunton: Dunton Hot Springs
Washington D.C.
Washington D.C.: Rosewood Washington, D.C.
Washington D.C.: The Jefferson
Florida
Key West: The Marquesa Hotel
Miami: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Miami Beach: Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Miami Beach: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
Miami Beach: The Setai Miami Beach
Palm Beach: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Hawaii
Honolulu: Halekulani
Kailua-Kona: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Lahaina: Montage Kapalua Bay
Illinois
Chicago: Pendry Chicago
Chicago: The Langham, Chicago
Chicago: The Peninsula Chicago
Maryland
Baltimore: The Ivy Hotel
Massachusetts
Boston: Raffles Boston
Boston: The Langham Boston
Boston: The Newbury Boston
Boston: The Whitney Hotel Boston
Lenox: Canyon Ranch Lenox
North Adams: TOURISTS
Montana
Darby: Triple Creek Ranch
Greenough: The Resort at Paws Up
Superior: Alpine Falls Ranch
New Hampshire
Jackson Village: Inn at Thorn Hill
New Mexico
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque: Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm
New York
New York City: Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York
New York City: Nine Orchard
New York City: Pendry Manhattan West
New York City: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
New York City: The Fifth Avenue Hotel
New York City: The Mark Hotel
New York City: Warren Street Hotel
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia: Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
Rhode Island
Newport: Castle Hill Inn and Resort
Newport: The Chanler at Cliff Walk
South Carolina
Bluffton: Montage Palmetto Bluff
Charleston: The Loutrel
Tennessee
Nashville: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville
Nashville: The Hermitage Hotel
Walland: Blackberry Farm
Texas
Austin: Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection
Fort Worth: Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
San Antonio: Hotel Emma
Utah
Park City: Washington School House Hotel
Virginia
Washington: The Inn at Little Washington
Vermont
Barnard: Twin Farms
Wyoming
Teton Village: Caldera House
One-Key Hotels
Arizona
Marana: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
Paradise Valley: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
Phoenix: Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Phoenix: The Global Ambassador
Scottsdale: Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
Sedona: El Portal
California
Calistoga: Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley
Carmel / Monterey: Villa Mara Carmel
Elk: Harbor House
La Jolla: Orli La Jolla
Los Angeles: Downtown LA Proper Hotel
Los Angeles: The Aster
Los Angeles: The Paramour Estate
Los Angeles: The Prospect Hollywood
Los Angeles Area: Le Petit Pali Brentwood
Los Angeles Area: Regent Santa Monica Beach
Napa: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Napa / Sonoma Valleys: The Francis House
Newport Beach: Pendry Newport Beach
Palm Springs: Dive Palm Springs
Palm Springs: Holiday House Palm Springs
Palm Springs: La Serena Villas
Palm Springs: Sparrows Lodge
Rutherford: Rancho Caymus Inn
San Diego / La Jolla Area: The LaFayette Hotel and Club
San Francisco: 1 Hotel San Francisco
San Francisco: Hotel Drisco
San Luis Obispo: Hotel San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo: San Luis Creek Lodge
Santa Monica: Casa Del Mar
Santa Monica: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
Santa Monica: Santa Monica Proper Hotel
Santa Monica: Shutters on the Beach
Santa Monica: The Georgian
Sea Ranch: The Sea Ranch Lodge
West Hollywood: Chamberlain West Hollywood
West Hollywood: Hotel 850 SVB
West Hollywood: Palihouse West Hollywood
West Hollywood: Soho House Holloway
West Hollywood: Sunset Tower Hotel
West Hollywood: The Charlie
Colorado
Aspen: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection
Aspen: Mollie Aspen
Aspen: The Little Nell
Denver: Clayton Hotel & Members Club
Denver: Four Seasons Denver
Denver: Populus
Denver: The Crawford Hotel
Fort Collins: The Armstrong Hotel
Fort Collins: The Elizabeth Hotel, Autograph Collection
Telluride: Lumière with Inspirato
Telluride: Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
Vail: Four Seasons Vail
Vail: Sonnenalp Hotel
Connecticut
Litchfield: Belden House & Mews
Washington: Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection
Washington D.C.
Washington D.C.: Eaton DC
Washington D.C.: Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf
Washington D.C.: Riggs Washington DC
Washington D.C.: The Dupont Circle Hotel
Washington D.C.: The Hay-Adams Hotel
Delaware
Wilmington: The Quoin
Florida
Boca Raton: Tower at The Boca Raton
Miami: Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove
Miami: The Moore
Miami Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach
Miami Beach: Esmé Miami Beach
Miami Beach: Hotel Greystone – Adults Only
Miami Beach: The Betsy – South Beach
Orlando: Ette Hotel
Orlando: Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Orlando: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
Palm Beach: Palm House
Palm Beach: The Breakers
Palm Beach: The White Elephant Palm Beach
St. Augustine: The Collector – Luxury Inn & Gardens
Tampa: Palihouse Hyde Park Village
Georgia
Atlanta: Forth Hotel Atlanta
Atlanta: Hotel Clermont
Atlanta: Stonehurst Place Atlanta
Greensboro: The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
Savannah: Bellwether House
Savannah: Hotel Bardo Savannah
Savannah: Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah
Hawaii
Kihei: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Kohala Coast: Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection
Lanai City: Four Seasons Resort Lana’i
Lihue: Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
Princeville: 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay
Illinois
Chicago: Chicago Athletic Association
Chicago: The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Michigan Avenue Chicago
Chicago: Viceroy Chicago
Chicago: Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Indiana
Indianapolis: Bottleworks Hotel Indianapolis
Indianapolis: Ironworks Hotel Indy
Kentucky
Lexington: The Manchester Hotel
Louisville: Hotel Genevieve
Louisiana
New Orleans: Columns
New Orleans: New Orleans: Hotel Henrietta
New Orleans: Hotel Peter and Paul
New Orleans: Hotel Saint Vincent
New Orleans: Maison Metier
New Orleans: The Celestine New Orleans
Massachusetts
Boston: Four Seasons Hotel Boston
Boston: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston
Boston: Mandarin Oriental Boston
Edgartown: Faraway Martha’s Vineyard
Edgartown: Hob Knob
Great Barrington: Granville House
Lexington: The Inn at Hastings Park
Nantucket: The Brant
Nantucket: The Wauwinet
Vineyard Haven: Nobnocket Boutique Inn
Maine
Biddeford: The Lincoln Hotel
Camden: Camden Harbour Inn
Camden: The Norumbega Inn
Cape Neddick: Cliff House Maine
Kennebunkport: AWOL Kennebunkport
Kennebunkport: Kennebunkport Captains Collection
Kennebunkport: White Barn Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection
Portland: Blind Tiger Portland – Carleton Street
Portland: Blind Tiger Portland – Danforth Street
Michigan
Birmingham: Daxton Hotel
Detroit: Shinola Hotel
Minnesota
Minneapolis: Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis
Missouri
Kansas City: Crossroads Hotel
Montana
Big Sky: Montage Big Sky
New York
Adirondack Mountains: The Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa
Adirondack Mountains: The Whiteface Lodge
Adirondack Mountains: The Adelphi Hotel
Catskills / Hudson Valley: Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery
Catskills / Hudson Valley: Inness
Catskills / Hudson Valley: The Maker Hotel
Catskills / Hudson Valley: Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection
Catskills / Hudson Valley: Six Bells Countryside Inn
Catskills / Hudson Valley: Eastwind Hotel & Bar
Finger Lakes: Inns of Aurora
North Fork / Long Island: The Menhaden
New York City: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
New York City: Ace Hotel Brooklyn
New York City: Wythe Hotel
New York City: 1 Hotel Central Park
New York City: Baccarat Hotel & Residences
New York City: The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
New York City: The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
New York City: The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel
New York City: The Bowery Hotel
New York City: The Greenwich Hotel
New York City: The Hotel Chelsea
New York City: The Lowell
New York City: The Ludlow Hotel
New York City: The Mercer
New York City: The Peninsula New York
New York City: The Surrey
New York City: The Twenty Two New York
New York City: The Wall Street Hotel
North Carolina
Asheville: Blind Tiger Asheville
Charlotte: The Ivey’s Hotel
Greensboro: Proximity Hotel
Wilmington: ARRIVE Wilmington
Wilmington: Dreamers Welcome
New Jersey
Asbury Park: Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Cape May: Beach Plum Farm Cottages
Peapack: Pendry Natirar
New Mexico
Santa Fe: Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi
Nevada
Las Vegas: Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
Las Vegas: Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Las Vegas: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Stateline: Edgewood Tahoe
Ohio
Cleveland: Fidelity Hotel Cleveland
Oregon
McMinnville: Atticus Hotel
Portland: The Hoxton, Portland
Portland: The Ritz-Carlton, Portland
Portland: Woodlark
Pennsylvania
Milford: Hotel Fauchere
Philadelphia: Anna and Bel
Philadelphia: Guild House Philadelphia
Philadelphia: The Rittenhouse Hotel
Rhode Island
Newport: The Cliffside Inn
Newport: The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection
South Carolina
Charleston: 86 Cannon Charleston
Charleston: HarbourView Inn
Charleston: Hotel Bennett Charleston
Charleston: Post House
Charleston: The Dewberry
Charleston: The Pinch Charleston
Charleston: The Spectator Hotel
Johns Island: The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection
Tennessee
Chattanooga: The Hotel Chalet
Franklin: Southall Farm and Inn
Knoxville: The Tennessean Hotel
Memphis: ARRIVE Memphis
Nashville: 1 Hotel Nashville
Nashville: Soho House Nashville
Texas
Austin: ARRIVE Austin
Austin: Austin Proper Hotel
Austin: Fairmont Austin Gold Experience
Austin: Hotel Saint Cecilia
Austin: Hotel ZaZa Austin
Austin: Soho House Austin
Austin: The Heywood Hotel
Dallas: Casa Duro
Dallas: Hotel Swexan
Dallas: Hotel ZaZa Dallas
Dallas: Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
El Paso: The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park
Fort Worth: Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection
Galveston: Carr Mansion
Houston: Hotel Saint Augustine
Houston: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
Houston: Hotel ZaZa Museum District
Houston: The Post Oak Hotel
Utah
Moab: ULUM Moab
Park City: Montage Deer Valley
Park City: Pendry Park City
Park City: Stein Eriksen Lodge
Sundance: Sundance Resort
Wanship: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection
Virginia
Middleburg: Salamander Resort & Spa
Vermont
Burlington: Blind Tiger Burlington
Woodstock: The Woodstock Inn & Resort
Washington
Kenmore: The Lodge at St. Edward State Park
Seattle: 1 Hotel Seattle
Seattle: Hotel 1000
Seattle: Lotte Hotel Seattle
Seattle: Populus Seattle
Wisconsin
Beloit: Hotel Goodwin
La Crosse: The Charmant Hotel
Wyoming
Jackson: Hotel Jackson
Jackson: The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection