Aman’s Luxe 600-Foot Cruise Ship Sets Sail In 2027

The floating five-star hotel boasts a Japanese garden, a jazz club, and the largest suites in its class.

(Aman)

Aman will soon complete the land-air-sea hospitality trifecta with the launch of the launch of Amangati, an extremely opulent 600-foot cruise ship featuring just 47 suites. In addition to stays at its highly regarded properties, the Swiss minimalist resort company already offers expeditions aboard its custom Airbus ACJ 319, a jet that typically seats 150 but is limited to just 19 tickets in this comfort-at-any-cost configuration.

Now Aman, which was named No. 2 on LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence’s list of the 15 top hotel brands of 2025, has announced that its first seafarer will set sail in 2027, following an official christening in April. As Robb Report notes, Amangati was styled by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design to take the form of a private superyacht, with design cues from traditional Japanese ryokan architecture, elegant lines, and suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to large balconies. According to Aman, those suites are the largest aboard any cruise ship of its size.

(Aman)

The fine amenities offered by a five-star hotel can be expected as well, including four international restaurants, a jazz club, a spa, a Japanese garden, and a beach club with access to the water at the stern. Propulsion will come via a hybrid system that uses battery power to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

(Aman)

“The vessel will embody the very essence of our brand’s DNA, providing exceptional privacy, best-in-class amenities, now synonymous with Aman, and our signature unparalleled service not yet experienced on the water,” Aman Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said at the naming ceremony. “As construction progresses behind the scenes, our vision remains clear: to create a vessel that not only represents the highest standards of maritime engineering and design but that mirrors the tranquility of our land-based sanctuaries.”

(Aman)

Additionally, Aman is offering Amangati for charter worldwide, whether a deep-pocketed customer wants “elegant galas on the French Riviera, motivational retreats and private charters among the Greek Isles, [or[ extraordinary unveilings while docked at sporting spectacles.”

Until other details are revealed closer to its maiden voyage, you can learn more about the Aman Amangati here.