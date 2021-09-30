This Stunning Photo Book Takes You Inside the Wonders of Dubai

From the towering Burj Khalifa to jaw-dropping resorts in Jumeirah, tour this gorgeous Middle Eastern city from the comfort of home.

Aerial view of Dubai prominently featuring Burj Khalifa. Image credit: Bachir Moukarzel

Dubai is one of the most important and luxurious Middle Eastern metropolises, drawing tourists by the millions every year.

Caesars Palace Dubai

Atmosphere Restaurant at Burj Khalifa Image credit: Bachir Moukarzel

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

From its origins as a humble fishing, pearl-diving, and trading port, Dubai has exploded to become one of the world's most innovative and impressive cities.

Marine life in the Ambassador Lagoon at the Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. Atlantis, The Palm

Inside the Buddha-Bar Dubai. Buddha-Bar Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In Assouline's new travel series photo book, Dubai Wonder, readers can truly take in this futuristic city's uniqueness and cultural diversity.

View from Palm Jumeirah. ShuGa Photography

The Dubai Mall includes a VR park, an ice rink and the magnificent Dubai Fountain show. Courtesy of Cipriani Dolci Dubai

From Al Quoz, the cultural center of the city, to the powerful Dubai International Financial Centre to residential Jumeirah, home to some of the city's most noted resorts, it's a full-on tour, no passport necessary.

The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park. Image credit: Bachir Moukarzel

Inside the lobby of Burj Al Arab. Courtesy of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Dubai Wonder also takes in the Art Dubai fair and the art galleries that line Alserkal Avenue. Readers will also get a look at Expo 2020 Dubai, delayed by the pandemic to October 2021, predicted to be the most impressive world fair ever.

Assouline

If you're planning a trip or simply one of the many who have seen images in movies and documentaries of the towering Burj Khalifa (still considered the tallest skyscraper in the world) or any of the other many almost otherworldly visions that come out of this remarkable city and want a closer, more detailed look, cop Dubai Wonder for $95 from Assouline.com.