September 30, 2021

This Stunning Photo Book Takes You Inside the Wonders of Dubai

From the towering Burj Khalifa to jaw-dropping resorts in Jumeirah, tour this gorgeous Middle Eastern city from the comfort of home.
Aerial view of Dubai prominently featuring Burj Khalifa.

Dubai is one of the most important and luxurious Middle Eastern metropolises, drawing tourists by the millions every year. 

Pools at Caesars Palace Dubai.
Atmosphere Restaurant at Burj Khalifa

From its origins as a humble fishing, pearl-diving, and trading port, Dubai has exploded to become one of the world's most innovative and impressive cities.

Marine life in the Ambassador Lagoon at the Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm. in Dubai.

At the Buddha-Bar Dubai.

In Assouline's new travel series photo book, Dubai Wonder, readers can truly take in this futuristic city's uniqueness and cultural diversity. 

View from Palm Jumeirah.

The Dubai Mall has something for everyone, from luxury stores to fine dining to unique experiences that include a VR park, an ice rink and the magnificent Dubai Fountain show.

From Al Quoz, the cultural center of the city, to the powerful Dubai International Financial Centre to residential Jumeirah, home to some of the city's most noted resorts, it's a full-on tour, no passport necessary. 

The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park.

Inside the lobby of Burj Al Arab.

Dubai Wonder also takes in the Art Dubai fair and the art galleries that line Alserkal Avenue. Readers will also get a look at Expo 2020 Dubai, delayed by the pandemic to October 2021, predicted to be the most impressive world fair ever. 

dubai-wonder-cover

If you're planning a trip or simply one of the many who have seen images in movies and documentaries of the towering Burj Khalifa (still considered the tallest skyscraper in the world) or any of the other many almost otherworldly visions that come out of this remarkable city and want a closer, more detailed look, cop Dubai Wonder for $95 from Assouline.com.

