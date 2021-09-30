This Stunning Photo Book Takes You Inside the Wonders of Dubai

Dubai is one of the most important and luxurious Middle Eastern metropolises, drawing tourists by the millions every year.
From its origins as a humble fishing, pearl-diving, and trading port, Dubai has exploded to become one of the world's most innovative and impressive cities.
In Assouline's new travel series photo book, Dubai Wonder, readers can truly take in this futuristic city's uniqueness and cultural diversity.
From Al Quoz, the cultural center of the city, to the powerful Dubai International Financial Centre to residential Jumeirah, home to some of the city's most noted resorts, it's a full-on tour, no passport necessary.
Dubai Wonder also takes in the Art Dubai fair and the art galleries that line Alserkal Avenue. Readers will also get a look at Expo 2020 Dubai, delayed by the pandemic to October 2021, predicted to be the most impressive world fair ever.
If you're planning a trip or simply one of the many who have seen images in movies and documentaries of the towering Burj Khalifa (still considered the tallest skyscraper in the world) or any of the other many almost otherworldly visions that come out of this remarkable city and want a closer, more detailed look, cop Dubai Wonder for $95 from Assouline.com.