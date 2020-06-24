This 'Royal Residence' Is a Secluded Getaway in The Oregon Forest

Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA

Tucked away in Portland's Forest Park urban conservancy is the glass-wrapped "Royal" residence: a 4,352-square-foot abode that employs vast floor-to-ceiling windows to highlight the surrounding lush Oregon timber.



Occupants enter through a 1.5-story foyer that leads to the main living area, which features white oak floors with dark walnut inlay borders, an eye-drawing wood-burning fireplace, and a kitchen lined with custom-designed, handcrafted oak cabinetry. Wall-to-wall sliding doors open up to 735-square feet of surrounding terraces.

The cantilevered home, which was both designed and developed by local firm William/Kaven Architecture, boasts four bedrooms that receive plenty of natural illumination, three-and-a-half baths, common areas with open floor plans, a Juliet balcony hidden behind a 13-foot pocketed wall, and an oversized two-car garage that's staged beside a vintage DeLorean DMC-12 in provided art.

“It’s a very modern, in-the-trees projects that’s more about the organic-ness of the forest rather than clean straight lines,” Kaven told The Oregonian. “It’s a reflective piece of architecture rather than a statement piece.”

The property is located on a .65-acre plot that's located less than 500 feet from the famous 30-mile Wilwood Trail. “The house was set up to be a refuge to work remotely while the kids play in the forest like Ewoks,” added Kaven. “This is a beautiful, destination-type place to come home to.”

The "Royal" house is currently listed for $2.55 million online. Continue a virtual tour below:

